The gym went dark, spotlights flickered, dance music cranked up and fans stood to cheer. This was an introduction befitting a rock star, which, come to think of it, perfectly describes Michael Sheridan.

This packed house came to honor the “Mayor of Eastview.”

Sheridan, the long-time team manager for Eastview High girls basketball, pumped his fist Friday night as he walked through a tunnel of players until he reached center court. This was his moment, Michael’s moment.

At 9 months old, Michael was diagnosed with Hurler syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that occurs in one in 100,000 births. Hurler patients have an enzyme deficiency that prevents the breakdown of sugar molecules, severely impacting cognitive and physical development. Life expectancy is around 10 years.

Michael is 32 years old now, making him one of the oldest Hurler patients in the world. And there is not a person more beloved within the Eastview community.

“Everybody cares so much about him,” senior forward Maya Jenkins said.

The school played host to Michael Sheridan Night on Friday, Feb. 6, for a game against Rosemount. Fans wore purple T-shirts with Sheridan’s picture and the words “Weathering the Storm” underneath. Rosemount players joined them in sporting the shirt in warmups, as did several other teams elsewhere across the South Suburban Conference.