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Week 4: Minnesota girls badminton team and individual state rankings

Evelyn Ge of Edina was the only singles player to move up more than one spot, jumping from No. 8 to No. 6.

Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama prepares to serve against Russian Olympic Committee's Sergey Sirant during their men's badminton singles match at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain, on Dec. 13, 2021. Badminton has upheld its ban on Russian and Belarusian players in international competitions on the eve of the start of Olympic qualifying. The Badminton World Federation cites security concerns and says it needs "more clarity" on proposals from the International Olympic. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama prepares to serve against Russian Olympic Committee's Sergey Sirant during their men's badminton singles match at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain, on Dec. 13, 2021. Badminton has upheld its ban on Russian and Belarusian players in international competitions on the eve of the start of Olympic qualifying. The Badminton World Federation cites security concerns and says it needs "more clarity" on proposals from the International Olympic. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) (Manu Fernandez/The Associated Press)
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By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

There were a handful of newcomers — teams, singles players and doubles pairs — that moved into the fourth edition of the state rankings released on April 12.

Minneapolis Roosevelt improved to 8-1 to move into the top 10 at No. 9. Alexa and Asthyn Bernardy of Eden Prairie entered the top 10 of doubles at No. 9.

Evelyn Ge of Edina was the only singles player to move up more than one spot, jumping from No. 8 to No. 6, while Kpru Paw of St. Paul Humboldt and Mollie Anderson of Minneapolis Roosevelt entered the singles top 10 at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

Rankings and records are compiled by Kevin Anderson, director of the Minnesota State High School League badminton state tournament.

Teams

1. Edina (6-0). Previous poll: 1

2. St. Paul Johnson (6-1). Previous poll: 2

3. St. Paul Harding (6-1). Previous poll: 3

4. Eden Prairie (4-1). Previous poll: 4

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5. St. Paul Highland Park (4-5). Previous poll: 5

6. St. Paul Como Park (4-5). Previous poll: 6

7. Math & Science Academy (7-2). Previous poll: 7

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8. St. Paul Humboldt (4-5). Previous poll: 8

9. Minneapolis Roosevelt (8-1). Previous poll: unranked

10. St. Paul Central (4-5). Previous poll: 9

Singles

1. Amanda Her, St. Paul Johnson. Previous poll: 1

2. Gao Zhia Vue, St. Paul Harding. Previous poll: 2

3. Niko Solheid, St. Paul Como Park. Previous poll: 3

4. Tsuki Solheid, St. Paul Como Park. Previous poll: 4

5. Nica Johnson, St. Paul Highland Park. Previous poll: 5

6. Evelyn Ge, Edina. Previous poll: No. 8

7. Isabel Chen, Minnetonka. Previous poll: 6

8. Vivian Nguyen, Eden Prairie. Previous poll: 7

9. Kpru Paw, St. Paul Humboldt. Previous poll: unranked

10. Mollie Anderson, Minneapolis Roosevelt. Previous poll: unranked

Doubles

1. Daisy Hennington-Hoff / Ella Burke, Edina. Previous poll: 1

2. Alice Verbrugge / Violet Solem Valentine, St. Paul Highland Park. Previous poll: 2

3. Cammie Yang / Aliya Vang, St. Paul Johnson. Previous poll: 3

4. Gray Mo / Cindy Yang, St. Paul Harding. Previous poll: 4

5. Lwe Paw / Way Ber Paw, St. Paul Humboldt. Previous poll: 6

6. Abigeya Akalewold / Ella Fremstad, Minneapolis Roosevelt. Previous poll: 7

7. Sanjana Tatikonda / Sathvika Tatikonda, Math & Science Academy. Previous poll: 8

8. Asta Ket / Lana Yang, St. Paul Como Park Previous poll: 5

9. Alexa Bernardy / Ashtyn Bernardy, Eden Prairie. Previous poll: unranked

10. Caitlin Ashton / Angela Chen, Edina. Previous poll: No. 9

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