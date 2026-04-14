Week 4: Minnesota girls badminton team and individual state rankings

There were a handful of newcomers — teams, singles players and doubles pairs — that moved into the fourth edition of the state rankings released on April 12.

Minneapolis Roosevelt improved to 8-1 to move into the top 10 at No. 9. Alexa and Asthyn Bernardy of Eden Prairie entered the top 10 of doubles at No. 9.

Evelyn Ge of Edina was the only singles player to move up more than one spot, jumping from No. 8 to No. 6, while Kpru Paw of St. Paul Humboldt and Mollie Anderson of Minneapolis Roosevelt entered the singles top 10 at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

Rankings and records are compiled by Kevin Anderson, director of the Minnesota State High School League badminton state tournament.

Teams

1. Edina (6-0). Previous poll: 1

2. St. Paul Johnson (6-1). Previous poll: 2

3. St. Paul Harding (6-1). Previous poll: 3

4. Eden Prairie (4-1). Previous poll: 4