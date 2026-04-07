Week 3: Minnesota girls badminton team and individual state rankings

The third edition of the state poll released on Sunday, April 5, includes a few changes among the top teams and singles players. The doubles rankings remained largely unchanged.

Edina claimed the No. 1 spot in the team rankings, jumping over St. Paul Harding, which suffered its first loss of the season and dropped to No. 3. St. Paul Johnson moved up from No. 3 to No. 2.

St. Paul Highland Park and Math & Science Academy made the biggest jumps in the poll. The Scots moved up four spots to No. 5 and the Dragons climbed three spots to No. 7.

In singles, St. Paul Johnson’s Amanda Her overtook St. Paul Harding’s Gao Zhia Vue for the No. 1 spot. Her defeated Zhia Vue in a head-to-head matchup last week. St. Paul Highland Park’s Nica Johnson moved up two spots to No. 5.

The biggest mover in the singles rankings was Edina’s Evelyn Ge. She moved into the rankings at No. 8 after falling outside the top 10 last week.

Note: The 2026 high school badminton season started on March 12. Several teams had not yet competed when the Week 1 state rankings were released on March 22. Rankings and records are compiled by Kevin Anderson, director of the Minnesota State High School League badminton state tournament.

Teams

1. Edina (4-0). Previous: 2

2. St. Paul Johnson (6-1). Previous: 3