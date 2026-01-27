Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Meet seven athletes on a tear

Haylie Wolbeck

Royalton • girls basketball

The senior guard is rewriting the Royals’ record book this season.

Wolbeck is the Royals’ career leader in assists, rebounds and steals and holds the school’s single-season records for rebounds and steals. She’s surpassed 1,000 rebounds in her career and entered this week 18 points shy of 1,000 career points.

On Dec. 12, Wolbeck had a quadruple-double (15 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and 11 steals) in a victory over Eden Valley-Watkins and had a triple-double on Jan. 20 when she had 11 points, 20 rebounds and 11 assists in the Royals’ 59-24 victory over Maple Lake.

It was the ninth triple-double of her career.

“It has been an honor to coach Haylie throughout her career,” Royals coach Brad Baumann said. “She is one of those once in a generation type players that just goes out there and can do everything really well.”

Wolbeck is averaging 13.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 6.1 steals and 5.9 assists per game this season. She is on pace to break the Royals’ single-season rebound record of 331, which she set last year.

“Once her career is done at Royalton she is going to walk away with numerous records and be recognized as one of the greatest basketball players in Royalton for both boys and girls teams,” Baumann said. “To top it off, she’s even a better person than she is a basketball player.”