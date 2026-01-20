Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Meet seven students who stood out

Davis Parrow

Farmington • wrestling

When the senior and 152-pounder first walked into the Farmington wrestling room more than 10 years ago, he was immediately awed by the names and accomplishments of the wrestlers who had come before him.

At the Eastview Lightning Invitational on Jan. 17, he placed his name at the top of the list after setting a school record for career victories when he won the invite’s 160-pound division. His victory over Eastview’s Pierce Lewis in the finals was the 206th of his career, topping the previous mark of 205.

“After seeing all of those names up there for so long, I finally beat them,” said Parrow, who understandably isn’t sure how many losses he’s had. “About 20 or so?” he guessed.

Parrow, who has committed to compete at Nebraska next year, has one goal left before graduation. “I want another state championship,” he said, referring to his 139-pound championship in 2024. “I’m definitely going to get another one this year.”

Maria Hagen

Mankato West • gymnastics

The senior swept the individual events and posted a meet-winning and career-best all-around score of 38.25 in a triangular meet with Mankato East and Northfield.

Her season so far has been remarkably successful, filled with victories and team records. Her coach, Gabrielle Essay, raved about her season to date.

“Maria has been an amazing addition to our team and has successfully broken multiple school records this season,” Essay said, adding that she has done so with infectious enthusiasm. “She comes to practice with a smile on her face and brings an unwavering work ethic that has been contagious to her fellow teammates.”

Jordan Borowicz

Roseau • boys basketball

The 5-11 junior guard is following in the family footsteps.