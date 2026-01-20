Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Meet seven students who stood out

Davis Parrow, Vienna Murray, Jordan Borowicz, Maria Haugen, Cole Braunschausen, Ellie Van Batavia and Acelynn Hacker earned the honors.

Clockwise from top left: Vienna Murray, Davis Parrow, Ellie Van Batavia, Jordan Borowicz, Maria Hagen, Cole Braunshausen and Acelynn Hacker. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Davis Parrow

Farmington • wrestling

When the senior and 152-pounder first walked into the Farmington wrestling room more than 10 years ago, he was immediately awed by the names and accomplishments of the wrestlers who had come before him.

At the Eastview Lightning Invitational on Jan. 17, he placed his name at the top of the list after setting a school record for career victories when he won the invite’s 160-pound division. His victory over Eastview’s Pierce Lewis in the finals was the 206th of his career, topping the previous mark of 205.

“After seeing all of those names up there for so long, I finally beat them,” said Parrow, who understandably isn’t sure how many losses he’s had. “About 20 or so?” he guessed.

Parrow, who has committed to compete at Nebraska next year, has one goal left before graduation. “I want another state championship,” he said, referring to his 139-pound championship in 2024. “I’m definitely going to get another one this year.”

Maria Hagen

Mankato West • gymnastics

The senior swept the individual events and posted a meet-winning and career-best all-around score of 38.25 in a triangular meet with Mankato East and Northfield.

Her season so far has been remarkably successful, filled with victories and team records. Her coach, Gabrielle Essay, raved about her season to date.

“Maria has been an amazing addition to our team and has successfully broken multiple school records this season,” Essay said, adding that she has done so with infectious enthusiasm. “She comes to practice with a smile on her face and brings an unwavering work ethic that has been contagious to her fellow teammates.”

Jordan Borowicz

Roseau • boys basketball

The 5-11 junior guard is following in the family footsteps.

Both of his parents, David and Tracy Borowicz, were 1,000-point scorers in their high school careers. Older sisters Kiley, Kacie and Katie were high-scoring players in their high school careers. Now it’s Jordan’s turn.

Last week, he had games of 32, 57 and 32 points as the Rams lost two of three games. He’s averaging 33.6 points per game this season and is currently at 2,708 points for his career.

“Jordan is a special athlete in general, but what makes him special on the basketball court is his patience and IQ,” said Roseau coach Ryan DeBock. “It’s a mental game that really allows him to unlock that next level and use that athleticism in very precise ways which are very difficult to … stop.”

Ellie Van Batavia

Luverne • girls hockey

A sophomore forward with a knack for putting the puck in the net, she scored a whopping 11 goals in three games, giving her 28 goals on the season. Combined with her 20 assists, she has 48 points this season, the seventh-highest total in the state.

Van Batavia is driven by a strong competitive drive. She and teammates Ella Appel and Tenley Behr have combined for 58 goals and 106 total points for the high-flying Cardinals.

Acelynn Hacker

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg • girls basketball

A five-year varsity player and four-year starter, Hacker has been a nearly unstoppable force for the Fighting Saints this season, leading them to a 14-3 record.

She is averaging 30 points per game over her past five games and 26.8 points overall. She is the team’s all-time leading scorer and recently surpassed the 2,000-career point plateau.

“These milestones were only possible because Acelynn has spent endless hours working on her game on her own time,” coach Justin Johnson said. “She’s been a great captain and leader and it’s been fun to see her mature over the years.”

Cole Braunshausen

St. Thomas Academy • boys hockey

The senior forward is the prototypical rink rat. There’s no place he’d rather be than on the ice.

Nestled among the top scorers in the state all season, Braunshausen recently put together a stellar four-game stretch.

He scored two goals in a 4-4 tie with Moorhead, scored what proved to be the game-winner in a 3-1 victory over Edina, had three goals and seven points in an 11-0 romp over Two Rivers and had a goal and three assists in a 5-1 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

Vienna Murray

East Ridge • girls basketball

The 6-1 senior guard has been essential to the Raptors’ run of 14 victories in their past 15 games. Murray, who signed to play at Oklahoma, has been a model of consistency, scoring in double figures in each game this season on the way to a scoring average of 25.1 points per game.

“Vienna brings a scoring presence to our team,” East Ridge head coach Ashley Ellis-Milan said. “[She’s] a three-level scorer and her game has evolved every year. She continues to improve defensively, and with her voice. It’s been a pleasure to watch her mature on and off of the court.”

Nominate an athlete: Want to nominate a student-athlete for Athletes of the Week consideration? Email us at varsity@startribune.com.

