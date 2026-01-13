Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: High achievers gather in a group of seven

Nolan Myren

Spring Lake Park • boys basketball

The 6-foot-3 senior guard has shown continued improvement in his third season on varsity.

Last week, he scored 89 points to lead the Panthers to three victories on the road as they extended their winning streak to five games.

“His leadership and hard work on and off the court has been the key to the success of the team this year,” Spring Lake Park coach Oliver Major said. “Over the winning streak, Myren has averaged 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game.”

Myren, who is averaging 27.9 points per game, had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 91-68 victory Jan. 6 at Armstrong. On Jan. 8 at Rogers, he scored a season-high 40 points and grabbed seven rebounds in an 86-65 win. He capped the week with 29 points in an 81-68 victory Jan. 10 at Columbia Heights.

Myren, who averaged 2.9 points per game in limited varsity action as a sophomore, averaged 19.3 points per game and earned All-Northwest Suburban Conference honors last season.

Daulton Bauer

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton • boys basketball

The four-year starter scored 54 points in two games the week of Jan. 5 to help the Bulldogs, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, improve to 13-0. He had 34 points in the Bulldogs’ 92-55 victory over Le Sueur-Henderson on Jan. 6 and added 20 points in their 78-47 win over Medford on Jan. 9. Earlier this month, he became the school’s all-time leading scorer when he poured in 31 points in a 93-80 victory over Springfield on Jan. 3. He surpassed the previous record of 1,679 set by Josh Ziemke in 1998. This season, Bauer is averaging 24.7 points, 4.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. He is also the school’s all-time assists leader.