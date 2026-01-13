Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: High achievers gather in a group of seven

Nolan Myren, Daulton Bauer, Patrick Curran, Kenzie Kiminski, Alice Kartak, Jackson Refsnider and Aubrey Steffl landed the spots this week.

Clockwise from left: Jackson Refsnider, Totino-Grace wrestling; Nolan Myren, Spring Lake Park basketball; Aubrey Steffl, Cedar Mountain girls basketball; Alice Kartak, New Prague girls hockey; Daulton Bauer, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton basketball; Kenzie Kiminski Floodwood basketball; Patrick Curran Edina boys swimming. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Nolan Myren

Spring Lake Park • boys basketball

The 6-foot-3 senior guard has shown continued improvement in his third season on varsity.

Last week, he scored 89 points to lead the Panthers to three victories on the road as they extended their winning streak to five games.

“His leadership and hard work on and off the court has been the key to the success of the team this year,” Spring Lake Park coach Oliver Major said. “Over the winning streak, Myren has averaged 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game.”

Myren, who is averaging 27.9 points per game, had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 91-68 victory Jan. 6 at Armstrong. On Jan. 8 at Rogers, he scored a season-high 40 points and grabbed seven rebounds in an 86-65 win. He capped the week with 29 points in an 81-68 victory Jan. 10 at Columbia Heights.

Myren, who averaged 2.9 points per game in limited varsity action as a sophomore, averaged 19.3 points per game and earned All-Northwest Suburban Conference honors last season.

Daulton Bauer

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton • boys basketball

The four-year starter scored 54 points in two games the week of Jan. 5 to help the Bulldogs, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, improve to 13-0. He had 34 points in the Bulldogs’ 92-55 victory over Le Sueur-Henderson on Jan. 6 and added 20 points in their 78-47 win over Medford on Jan. 9. Earlier this month, he became the school’s all-time leading scorer when he poured in 31 points in a 93-80 victory over Springfield on Jan. 3. He surpassed the previous record of 1,679 set by Josh Ziemke in 1998. This season, Bauer is averaging 24.7 points, 4.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. He is also the school’s all-time assists leader.

Patrick Curran

Edina • boys swimming

The senior has the top time in the 100-yard backstroke and the fifth-best time in the 100 freestyle in the state. At the Maroon & Gold Invitational at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center on Jan. 3, he won the 100 backstroke (50.16 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (46.53) and swam a leg on the Hornets’ winning 400 freestyle relay to help Edina secure first place in the Gold Division with 681.5 points. “Patrick is an experienced and versatile swimmer that can compete in any event,” Edina coach Scott Johnson said. Curran has committed to swim for Boston University.

Kenzie Kiminski

Floodwood • girls basketball

The 5-foot-11 senior forward surpassed 2,000 points for her career in the Polar Bears’ 59-45 victory over South Ridge on Jan. 6. After being named to the Class 1A All-State volleyball team in November, Kiminski opened the basketball season with 38 points in an 84-40 win over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin on Nov. 21.

Alice Kartak

New Prague • girls hockey

The senior forward leads the Trojans with 14 goals and 17 points through their first 18 games. In New Prague’s 7-0 victory over Windom on Jan. 6, she scored a season-high four goals in less than six minutes in the first period. She scored the Trojans’ only goal in a 6-1 loss at Orono on Jan. 10.

Jackson Refsnider

Totino-Grace • boys wrestling

Earlier this month, the senior became just the second wrestler in school history to reach 200 career victories. Refsnider, who is 20-2 this season and ranked No. 2 at 139 pounds, was fifth at 133 pounds at last year’s state meet. He will wrestle in college for Bucknell.

Aubrey Steffl

Cedar Mountain • girls basketball

Steffl scored 59 points to lead the Cougars to three victories last week. In their 70-37 win over New Ulm Cathedral on Jan. 6, the 5-foot-6 junior guard surpassed 2,000 career points. Steffl, Cedar Mountain’s all-time leading scorer, is averaging 21.1 points per game. She scored 26 points in a 68-52 victory over Wabasso on Jan. 9.

Nominate an athlete: Want to nominate a student-athlete for Athletes of the Week con-sideration? Email us at varsity@startribune.com.

About the Author

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

