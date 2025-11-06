The puck drops on this year’s girls hockey season Thursday, with a slate of the state’s first games lined up. Across Minnesota, teams begin their quest to take home one of two state championships, and we take a shot at previewing some of the teams in the running.

Strong programs get stronger with key additions, a few young squads look to make big leaps, and regular contenders start the season near the top, where they ended last winter. Teams will certainly shift and surprise as the season gets underway, but for now, here’s a preseason Minnesota Top 25 across both classes.

(Teams are Class 2A unless noted.)

1. Hill-Murray

The reigning Class 2A state champ returns too much talent to not retain its well-earned spot on top of the mountain. Top scorers Emily Pohl (Wisconsin) and Jaycee Chatleain are back, as well as a young but talented defensive core led by junior Addy McLay (Ohio State) and freshman goalie Piper Tam.

Hill-Murray celebrates its two-overtime victory over Edina for the Class 2A state championship in February. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

2. Edina

The Hornets graduated a duo of stellar goaltenders but welcome back their top two scorers in Lorelai Nelson (Penn State) and Cate McCoy (Dartmouth), plus junior Libby Moe (Quinnipiac) on the blue line. Don’t expect a major drop-off from the perennial contenders, who finished as Class 2A runner-up last year.

3. Holy Family

Fresh off the program’s first state tournament appearance, the Fire only grow stronger with Orono transfer Maddy Kimbrel (Wisconsin) joining a team already full of such standout players as senior defender Katya Sander (Gophers) and stalwart goalie Kayla Swartout (Wisconsin).

Holy Family's players gather to celebrate their victory over No. 1 Minnetonka in the section championship game. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

4. Centennial/Spring Lake Park

This state tournament team — upset last season as the No. 2 seed in the quarterfinals by Rosemount — adds Woodbury transfer Alaina Gnetz (Minnesota Duluth). The team graduated the state leader in assists, but junior Kaia Weiland (Mercyhurst) is back in net, and junior Grace Laager (Boston College) and sophomore Mia Sutch return after seasons with 50-plus points.

5. Minnetonka

The Skippers will look to right the ship after ending their streak of six state appearances. Though they said farewell to a talented senior class, including the All-Minnesota Player of the Year, goalie Layla Hemp (Minnesota), they were a deep squad, so next skater up. This year, that could be sophomore Claire Sommerfeld and junior Jemma McAlexander (Harvard), among others.