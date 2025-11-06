The puck drops on this year’s girls hockey season Thursday, with a slate of the state’s first games lined up. Across Minnesota, teams begin their quest to take home one of two state championships, and we take a shot at previewing some of the teams in the running.
Strong programs get stronger with key additions, a few young squads look to make big leaps, and regular contenders start the season near the top, where they ended last winter. Teams will certainly shift and surprise as the season gets underway, but for now, here’s a preseason Minnesota Top 25 across both classes.
(Teams are Class 2A unless noted.)
1. Hill-Murray
The reigning Class 2A state champ returns too much talent to not retain its well-earned spot on top of the mountain. Top scorers Emily Pohl (Wisconsin) and Jaycee Chatleain are back, as well as a young but talented defensive core led by junior Addy McLay (Ohio State) and freshman goalie Piper Tam.
2. Edina
The Hornets graduated a duo of stellar goaltenders but welcome back their top two scorers in Lorelai Nelson (Penn State) and Cate McCoy (Dartmouth), plus junior Libby Moe (Quinnipiac) on the blue line. Don’t expect a major drop-off from the perennial contenders, who finished as Class 2A runner-up last year.
3. Holy Family
Fresh off the program’s first state tournament appearance, the Fire only grow stronger with Orono transfer Maddy Kimbrel (Wisconsin) joining a team already full of such standout players as senior defender Katya Sander (Gophers) and stalwart goalie Kayla Swartout (Wisconsin).
4. Centennial/Spring Lake Park
This state tournament team — upset last season as the No. 2 seed in the quarterfinals by Rosemount — adds Woodbury transfer Alaina Gnetz (Minnesota Duluth). The team graduated the state leader in assists, but junior Kaia Weiland (Mercyhurst) is back in net, and junior Grace Laager (Boston College) and sophomore Mia Sutch return after seasons with 50-plus points.
5. Minnetonka
The Skippers will look to right the ship after ending their streak of six state appearances. Though they said farewell to a talented senior class, including the All-Minnesota Player of the Year, goalie Layla Hemp (Minnesota), they were a deep squad, so next skater up. This year, that could be sophomore Claire Sommerfeld and junior Jemma McAlexander (Harvard), among others.
ADVERTISEMENT
6. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
The Red Knights are another squad that lost a great senior class, but their leading scorer, junior forward Talla Hansen (Gophers), is back, as is all-conference junior forward Katie Zakrajsheck. The Red Knights, in a tough Section 6 that runs through Edina, are looking for their first trip to state since 2014.
Vying to reach state for the first time, the Royals have to replace their leading scorer in Alaina Gnetz, and standout senior defender Brooke Gnetz will miss the season with an ACL injury. But Woodbury graduated only one skater and returns several other impactful seniors, such as Alexa Bricko and Hailey Graunke, plus 22-win junior goalie Alyssa Polaski — all points in their favor.
The Warriors, whose three-year state championship streak ended last season in an overtime loss to Dodge County, look like favorites to get back on top in Class 1A, behind junior forward Jaylie French (Dartmouth), senior forward Taylor Reese and senior goalie Payton Rolli (Minnesota), three state tournament standouts.
9. Maple Grove
The Crimson have an especially strong junior class, which includes goalie Bella Prosser and a strong defensive core with such players as Fiona Gallagher (Minnesota State Mankato) and Maisy Tomlinson (St. Thomas).
10. Andover
The Huskies have made eight straight state tournaments, with two titles in that stretch, but they graduated their five starting skaters, all going Division I. Senior goalie Clairebella Hills is back, but otherwise, look for some new faces to shine for one of the state’s most consistent programs.
11. Moorhead
A dozen seniors left last year’s state tournament squad, and the Spuds will lean on senior defender Lucey Wilson (Wisconsin-River Falls) and senior forward Haylee Melquist to help the team mesh new talent.
12. Dodge County (1A)
Coming off their first Class 1A state title, the Wildcats graduated their top two scorers and a talented goaltender, but they return plenty of strength in senior defender Alexa Van Straaten (Assumption), who recorded 32 assists last season, and junior forward Maysie Koch (St. Thomas).
13. Farmington
The Tigers were a young team; their top four scorers last season were all freshmen, including sisters Jenna and Amelia Goblirsch. Even then, Farmington reached the Class 2A state tournament, losing 3-1 to top-seeded Edina in the quarterfinals.
14. Breck (1A)
The Mustangs also have a special 2029 class. Last year, five freshmen produced most of the team’s points, and eighth-grade starting goalie Clara Milinkovich jumped in on the fun. Look for this group to grow even more this season.
15. Blake (1A)
The Bears’ top seven scorers return, and junior defender Addie Wethington (Yale) leads a young defensive core backstopped by senior goaltender Janie McGawn (Dartmouth). The Bears hope to reach state for the first time since the program won four titles in a span of five years, the last coming in 2017.
16. Bemidji
The Lumberjacks lost just three seniors last year and welcome back their two all-staters, forward Bailey Rupp (Minnesota Duluth) and junior defender Millie Knott. Bemidji will hope roster consistency can help it make the leap into the upper echelon of Class 2A teams.
17. Northfield
The Raiders, aiming to return to the top spot in Class 2A’s Section 1, will get scoring from their returning crop of forwards and the state’s top-scoring defender, senior Mia Miller (Minnesota State Mankato).
18. Orono (1A)
The Spartans will be without talented graduates and Maddy Kimbrel, now at Holy Family. But their returners, such as sophomore forward Gabi Lopez and junior goalie Vivienne Anderson, already have significant tournament experience. The program has reached state four years in a row.
19. Roseau
Senior center Jasmine Hovda (St. Cloud State) has been her team’s go-to scorer since eighth grade and will lead a Rams group full of speedy young players taking on expanded roles.
20. River Cities
Junior forward June Semling (Minnesota State Mankato) and senior forward Sydney Burnevik (Assumption) are back for a squad that finished second in the Northwest Suburban Conference behind Centennial/SLP.
21. Rosemount
The Irish’s six seniors lifted a heavy portion of Rosemount’s scoring last year, including Sophie Stramel (MSU Mankato). But coming off three consecutive years reaching Class 2A state, the program’s underclassmen can play in big games, too.
22. Proctor/Hermantown (1A)
The Mirage have made the state tournament nine times since 2014 and will look to keep that Section 8 dominance going with a well-rounded senior class and a blue line that includes sophomore standout Taylee Manion.
23. Mankato East (1A)
The Cougars’ top five scorers, led by junior Alexis Erickson, are all back for a squad that is sizing down to Class 1A this year. The addition of junior goalie Ilamay Draheim (Minnesota State Mankato) from South Central will add to their defense.
24. Marshall (1A)
You can’t count out a team with the state’s most frequent returning scorer, Brooklyn Mauch, playing alongside four all-conference teammates who helped Marshall reach state for the first time since 2018.
25. Holy Angels (1A)
New head coach Jake Schuman is at the helm of a program that graduated its share of high-level talent but returns a consistent defender in senior Riley Iverson and last year’s No. 2 scorer, sophomore Genevieve Nelson.
Comments