Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls hockey rankings

Minnesota’s top girls hockey teams are ready to welcome back their stars who helped U.S. win gold at January’s U18 World Championships.

Junior defender Brooke Ueland looks to pass to a Centennial/Spring Lake Park teammate in the team's 8-1 win over Andover at Edina's Braemar Arena on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. Centennial/Spring Lake Park has now beaten former No. 1 Holy Family in two straight meetings. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

With holiday tournaments in the rearview mirror, the past two weeks of January were highlighted by a few one-stop shops for must-see girls hockey games.

Last weekend’s 218 Women’s Hockey Showcase in Bemidji brought together Minnesota Top 25 teams like Hill-Murray, Bemidji, Warroad and Orono. The ongoing weeklong Hockey Day Minnesota festivities will do the same in Hastings. Keep an eye on matchups like Edina taking on Warroad, streaming here.

Seven teams will return players who have been in Nova Scotia the past two weeks representing the United States at the U18 IIHF Women’s World Championships.

It was, undoubtedly, a worthwhile time away. The U.S. players return with gold medals in tow after a 2-0 win over Canada on Jan. 18, in which Hill-Murray junior Emily Pohl found the back of the net.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted. Player’s college commitment in parentheses.

1. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (18-2-1) Previous: No. 1

Centennial/Spring Lake Park cemented its move to No. 1 by evening its season series with the prior top squad, Holy Family. The teams have met four times this season, and in the latest matchup, freshman Kathryn Genia’s goal won it for Centennial/Spring Lake Park with just four seconds left in overtime.

2. Holy Family (18-2) Previous: No. 2

The Fire’s two losses this season have been to Centennial/Spring Lake Park, but they picked up a 3-1 win over Dodge County and a 1-0 win over Westonka/Southwest Christian. Senior goaltender Kayla Swartout (Wisconsin) put up a combined 89 saves across the Fire’s three games.

Watch the replay of the Fire beating Westonka/Southwest Christian.

3. Hill-Murray (18-2-1) Previous: No. 3

Junior Elliana Engelhardt (Minnesota State Mankato) and freshman Hannah Rychley each tallied a goal and an assist in the Pioneers’ 4-0 win over Bemidji on Jan. 16. Freshman Anna Pohl did the same in a 2-2 draw with Warroad the following day.

Watch back Hill-Murray’s win over Bemidji here.

4. Minnetonka (14-1-5) Previous: No. 4

The Skippers and rival Edina have met three times this season, and all three games have ended in a tie. The latest was a 1-1 tie, held even by 26 saves from junior goaltender Ty Jabs. Minnetonka also handled North Wright County 9-0.

5. Edina (14-4-3) Previous: No. 5

In the opposite net, junior goaltender Soren Peacock answered the Skippers with 29 saves during Edina’s latest draw against Minnetonka.

That tie was sandwiched by big wins over North Wright County and Eden Prairie, with freshman defender Josie Nelson scoring her first two goals of the season in the former.

Watch Edina take on Warroad at Hockey day Minnesota on Jan. 22.

6. Warroad (1A, 17-3-1) Previous: No. 8

There’s no need to discount the Warriors’ 6-1 win over Thief River Falls (with a hat trick for freshman Olivia Anthony) or their 6-3 victory over Orono (with a hat trick for senior Taylor Reese). But perhaps most impressive of all was a 2-2 draw with reigning Class 2A champ Hill-Murray.

Replay Warroad’s draw against Hill-Murray here, and its win over Orono here.

7. Woodbury (21-0-1) Previous: No. 6

The Royals are the first team in the state to reach 20 wins this season after beating East Ridge, Lakeville South and Park of Cottage Grove. Sophomore Madison Boone and senior Alexa Bricko each finished the week with a hat trick of their own.

8. Bemidji (15-4-0) Previous: No. 7

The Lumberjacks bounced back from their loss to Hill-Murray with a 5-2 victory over Orono in which junior defender Millie Knott recorded two goals and two assists.

9. Breck (1A, 17-1-1) Previous: No. 10

Breck broke into the top 10 for the first time this season after picking up a major win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 2-1. Junior Alexa Sherf has tallied five points across the Mustangs’ last pair of wins: North Shore 6-0, and Proctor/Hermantown 5-1.

10. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-7-1) Previous: No. 11

Aside from the loss to Breck, the Red Knights glided to a 7-2 win over Bloomington Jefferson, thanks to seven different goal scorers.

11. Wayzata (16-3-1) Previous: 12

Trojans senior goaltender Kylie Jaksha has three shutouts in her last three games, including a 5-0 win over Buffalo and 2-0 defeat of North Wright County.

12. Maple Grove (13-7) Previous: No. 9

Two goals in the first period, just 11 seconds apart, had the Crimson playing catchup in a 3-1 loss to Eden Prairie. Then, junior defender Fiona Gallagher‘s two late goals helped seal the deal on a 3-0 win over Lakeville South.

Watch the replay of Maple Grove defeating Lakeville South here.

13. Dodge County (1A, 14-5-1) Previous: No. 14

The Wildcats followed up their 3-1 loss to Holy Family by beating Blaine 3-0, peppering the Bengals with 53 shots.

Livestream the Wildcats’ game against Gentry Academy on Jan. 20 here.

14. Proctor/Hermantown (1A, 13-5-2) Previous: No. 13

Senior Grace Nichols (Augsburg) scored twice in the third period to clinch the Mirage’s come-from-behind win over Cloquet/Esko/Carlton. Sophomore Natalie Heitzman also scored twice to beat Apple Valley 4-1.

15. Farmington (16-4-1) Previous: No. 16

The Tigers fell 4-1 to top-ranked Centennial/Spring Lake Park but used five goal scorers to beat Eastview 5-1.

16. Orono (1A, 9-11-1) Previous: No. 15

The Spartans have been battle tested against a slew of top-10 teams in the past month, with the latest losses coming to Warroad and Bemidji.

17. Andover (11-9-1) Previous: No. 17

Eight players found the back of the net in the Huskies’ 8-0 win over Armstrong. Andover also tied Grand Rapids/Greenway 2-2.

18. Moorhead (10-7-2) Previous: No. 18

Senior defender Lucey Wilson chipped in a goal and two assists in the Spuds’ 4-1 win over Alexandria.

19. Blake (1A, 17-4) Previous: No. 19

Junior Callie Arthur scored two of Blake’s three third-period goals in a 3-2 win over Gentry Academy. The Bears also beat South St. Paul 4-0 and Delano/Rockford 10-1.

20. Mankato East (1A, 18-1-1) Previous: No. 20

Sophomore Laina Peterson scored four times in the Cougars’ 7-0 win over New Ulm. Mankato East also beat crosstown rival Mankato West 8-0.

Stream the Cougars taking on Thief River Falls on Jan. 23.

21. Marshall (1A, 18-4) Previous: No. 22

Junior Brooklyn Mauch has 12 hat tricks this year, but she recorded her first five-goal game of the season in the Tigers’ 9-1 victory against New Ulm.

22. River Cities (11-7-1) Previous: No. 22

Senior Tessa Boden’s four goals and two assists in a 10-3 win over Rogers led a high-scoring week for River Cities, which also included a 7-0 defeat of Anoka.

23. Westonka/Southwest Christian (1A, 10-7-3) Previous rank: unranked

The White Hawks return to the power rankings after holding Holy Family to a goal in a 1-0 loss Jan. 15, thanks to 36 saves from senior goaltender Emma Covell. They also beat Hutchinson 3-2.

24. Alexandria (15-5) Previous: unranked

The Cardinals scored four times in the second period to beat Grand Rapids/Greenway 4-1. Before a loss to Moorhead, Alexandria also beat Fergus Falls 8-1 that included a hat trick for sophomore Emily Doherty.

Watch Alexandria beat the Lightning at Hockey Day Minnesota here.

25. Grand Rapids/Greenway (14-4-3) Previous: No. 24

The Lightning came from two goals down to draw Andover 2-2 and beat Superior (Wis.) 7-0 behind senior Kylie DeBay’s hat trick.

