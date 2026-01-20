Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls hockey rankings

With holiday tournaments in the rearview mirror, the past two weeks of January were highlighted by a few one-stop shops for must-see girls hockey games.

Last weekend’s 218 Women’s Hockey Showcase in Bemidji brought together Minnesota Top 25 teams like Hill-Murray, Bemidji, Warroad and Orono. The ongoing weeklong Hockey Day Minnesota festivities will do the same in Hastings. Keep an eye on matchups like Edina taking on Warroad, streaming here.

Seven teams will return players who have been in Nova Scotia the past two weeks representing the United States at the U18 IIHF Women’s World Championships.

It was, undoubtedly, a worthwhile time away. The U.S. players return with gold medals in tow after a 2-0 win over Canada on Jan. 18, in which Hill-Murray junior Emily Pohl found the back of the net.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted. Player’s college commitment in parentheses.

1. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (18-2-1) Previous: No. 1

Centennial/Spring Lake Park cemented its move to No. 1 by evening its season series with the prior top squad, Holy Family. The teams have met four times this season, and in the latest matchup, freshman Kathryn Genia’s goal won it for Centennial/Spring Lake Park with just four seconds left in overtime.

2. Holy Family (18-2) Previous: No. 2