Minnesota Top 25

Here’s how the teams ranked in the cross-class Top 25 at the end of the regular season have fared in their section playoffs:

1. Hill-Murray (2A, 23-3-1)

After a 5-1 Section 4 championship win over Woodbury, the defending Class 2A state champs will try to go back-to-back and repeat their feat from 2014 and 2015. Freshman forward Hannah Rychley led the Pioneers with two goals and two assists against the Royals.

2. Centennial/Spring Lake Park

Centennial/Spring Lake Park punched its ticket back to state with a 4-1 win over Maple Grove, led by two goals from sophomore defender Annabelle Buccicone.

3. Holy Family (2A, 22-3)

If “barnburner” was a literal term, Bloomington Ice Garden’s new renovations should have been worried Friday night. The Fire won a double-overtime thriller over Minnetonka 5-4, thanks to the clincher from senior forward Chloe King (Franklin Pierce).

4. Minnetonka (2A, 19-2-5)