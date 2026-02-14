With pointed toes, slicked-back buns and thousands of rhinestones, 36 dance teams pirouetted onto center court at Target Center for the Minnesota jazz state tournament on Friday, Feb. 13.

3A champs Brainerd left with their dance bags heavier on the 126-mile journey home, weighed down with first-place medals and the team’s first jazz-specific state trophy.

Last year’s winner, Eastview, earned second place as the team of 16 became one with its in-sync turn sequence to “Cry Me a River.”

But it was Brainerd that had the whole stadium, even 3A rival schools, on its feet. The Kixters’ jumbotron-shaking routine to “Welcome to the Jungle” showed why the team took home first.

“We’ve never medaled in jazz before” said head coach Cindy Clough, whose 49th year coaching Brainerd ended with a bang. “This year, the whole team just pulled together and we just became one.”

“Holy cow,” added senior captain Louie Korhonen, breathless and with a hoarse voice from screaming. “It surpasses our dreams.”

Maple Grove placed third after the team’s unique headstand routine wasn’t able to secure a repeat second-place trophy.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s won its third consecutive 2A jazz title, with its dance to “Like a Prayer” and long black lace costumes standing out among the competition.