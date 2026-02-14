With pointed toes, slicked-back buns and thousands of rhinestones, 36 dance teams pirouetted onto center court at Target Center for the Minnesota jazz state tournament on Friday, Feb. 13.
3A champs Brainerd left with their dance bags heavier on the 126-mile journey home, weighed down with first-place medals and the team’s first jazz-specific state trophy.
Last year’s winner, Eastview, earned second place as the team of 16 became one with its in-sync turn sequence to “Cry Me a River.”
But it was Brainerd that had the whole stadium, even 3A rival schools, on its feet. The Kixters’ jumbotron-shaking routine to “Welcome to the Jungle” showed why the team took home first.
“We’ve never medaled in jazz before” said head coach Cindy Clough, whose 49th year coaching Brainerd ended with a bang. “This year, the whole team just pulled together and we just became one.”
“Holy cow,” added senior captain Louie Korhonen, breathless and with a hoarse voice from screaming. “It surpasses our dreams.”
Maple Grove placed third after the team’s unique headstand routine wasn’t able to secure a repeat second-place trophy.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s won its third consecutive 2A jazz title, with its dance to “Like a Prayer” and long black lace costumes standing out among the competition.
ADVERTISEMENT
Benilde-St. Margaret’s moved into a tie with Totino-Grace for the most jazz state titles with 10.
“I feel like it’s so special, and it’s like the perfect cherry on top of all these years. We’ve grown so close, and we’ve grown so much as a class,” senior captain Kali Kosek said. “So, it’s just so incredible to see. And I’m so honored to finish it this way.”
Orono, coming in second place for the past two years, secured third. Sartell brought home second with its lyrical routine to Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs.”
The major story on everyone’s mind came early in the evening when six teams waited with bated breath for the Class 1A state champion announcement.
A gasp escaped from the stands at Target Center — where parents and students showed their support through blue mohawks, green Adidas tracksuits and an array of sequined blazers, fedoras and trucker hats — when a first-place tie was announced.
Both Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd and St. Cloud Cathedral scored a 7, but based on the MSHSL’s tie-breaking procedures, only one team could be victorious. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd, dancing to the song “Eight,” held onto its crown for a second year in a row.
The Shadows released a deafening cry of joy and relief.
“Believe it or not, one of our teammates had a dream last night about us getting a tie, and we ended up losing the tiebreaker,” senior captain Molly Halvorson said. “Then they called second place and it wasn’t us. We were like, ‘Oh my goodness, this is crazy.’”
Halvorson has seen the team bloom over her four years. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd won at state last year for the first time since 2021. The school’s first title came in 2019.
“We started off not on the top, but just seeing this jazz program grow and become what it is today has just been such a joy,” Halvorson said. “We work so hard in practice to look at our turn technique. We’ve really just grown so much.”
The 1A teams may be small in class numbers, but their expressions were huge. Holdingford, without a jazz title in school history, secured third place behind the Crusaderettes.
Several of the same dancers will compete again on Saturday, Feb. 14, for the Minnesota state high-kick finals.
Comments