How to watch the MSHSL high school jazz and high kick dance state championships at Target Center

Eastview, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd are looking to repeat as state champions in the jazz competitions. Brainerd, Totino-Grace and Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd are the defending champions in the high kick competitions.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the tournament, either from up close or afar:

How to Attend

On both days, the doors will open to the public at 10:50 a.m. The qualifying competition for Class 1A will begin at 11:30 a.m. The qualifying competitions for Class 2A and Class 3A will begin at 2 p.m. The finals and award presentations for Class 1A will begin at 5:30 p.m. The finals and award presentations for Class 2A and Class 3A will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here. An adult day ticket costs $17.50 and a student day ticket costs $11.50. Ticket gates will open one hour prior to the first round of the day. Programs are available online here.

How to Watch

All three days of the meet are available to stream on the Neighborhood Sports Network. A monthly subscription is $12 and an annual subscription is $33.