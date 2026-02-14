Class 2A, Section 6

Edina 1, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0

With two really good teams on the ice, Edina coach Sami Cowger knows it’s about limiting risks and turnovers, and playing a smart defensive game.

The No. 5-ranked Hornets relied on all those facets as their 1-0 lead throughout the game held up for a victory over No. 8-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Class 2A, Section 6 championship Friday, Feb. 13, at Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis. Edina’s lone goal came less than five minutes into the game.

“If we could’ve gotten another one, that would have been great,” Cowger said. “But our goalie kept us in it and made some huge saves. We made some big saves defensively, which allowed us then to just play calm, cool, collected and come away with the win.”

Junior Soren Peacock stopped 23 shots for her fourth shutout of the season, and her team’s 11th shutout win, on the way to the program’s 12th consecutive section championship.

Edina (20-4-3) ended Benilde-St. Margaret’s season for the seventh consecutive year, with five of those games being the section championship. Peacock earned her ninth victory and helped the Hornets finish a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

“Our goalie, Soren, she kept us in the game,” Edina senior Cate McCoy said. “She played lights out. The best ever.

“One of our things that we value most is our penalty kill and getting that puck out, and we literally did it perfectly. It paid off.”

McCoy’s early tally ended up as the game-winning goal. She scored less than five minutes into the game after getting a feed from junior Audrey Davis in the corner.