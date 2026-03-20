These cities are investing millions in hockey rinks used by high school and youth players

It’s often said Minnesota has just two seasons — winter and road construction — but once high school hockey ends, there’s arena construction season, too.

Last spring, the $37 million Bloomington Ice Garden project was coming together, just as the $175 million Lee and Penny Anderson Arena did at St. Thomas.

Despite rising costs for construction materials and labor driven by supply chain issues and worker shortages, Minnesota communities continue to invest heavily into hockey rinks for the state’s young skaters.

“Most Minnesotans think of ice arenas in the same way they think of playgrounds, bike paths, football fields and other important community assets,” Wild Vice President Mike Snee said. “For the most part, people in the rest of the country don’t look at ice arenas in the same way Minnesotans do, and it’s what sets our state apart from the rest.”

A look around the state shows 11 hockey construction projects either started, planned or recently completed. The combined investment for those projects could surpass $300 million — and much of that is public money. Here’s a closer look:

Hermantown

This past season, the Hermantown boys hockey team didn’t advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2019, but the Hawks still had reason to celebrate. In December, the city opened NorthStar Ford Arena after a $25 million renovation.

What’s changing: With just one ice sheet, it was tough for Hermantown to find practice and game times for all of its boys and girls youth programs. The project added a second ice sheet to the arena, which is now home for the varsity teams.

Financing: Hermantown received $7.5 million in state bonding toward the project. Another $11 million is expected from a local sales tax increase of half a percentage point, approved by voters in 2022. Hermantown also raised $6.5 million in donations and sponsorships.