Previewing the boys swimming and diving state tournament at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

Some of the best high school boys swimmers and divers in the state will descend upon the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center this week for the state tournament.

St. Thomas Academy and Edina are looking repeat as the top teams in Class 1A and Class 2A, respectively.

The competition runs for three days, beginning Thursday, Feb. 26.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the tournament, either from up close or afar:

Swimmers to watch

Nathan Carr, Wayzata: The No. 2-ranked senior swimmer in the state leads the Trojans after finishing second ithe 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 backstroke last year.

Micah Davis, St. Cloud Tech: Davis, ranked as the top senior boys swimmer in Minnesota, won the state 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle for the third time in a row in Class 2A last year. Davis swims for the newly formed St. Cloud Crush Co-op.

Joey Zelen, Duluth East: The Gophers recruit and No. 4 senior swimmer in the state finished Class 2A runner-up in the 100 free and runner-up in the 50 free last season.