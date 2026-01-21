How Tori Oehrlein became Minnesota’s all-time scorer in girls basketball

CROSBY, MINN. - During halftime of Crosby-Ironton’s game against Mille Lacs on Jan. 20, senior point guard Tori Oehrlein and her Rangers teammates cheered as elementary school basketball players faced off on the court.

When the young girls wrapped up the intermission entertainment and swarmed the varsity team for high-fives, over the public address system came a telling remark.

“Who knows? There might be another all-time scoring leader out there.”

But for now, Minnesota girls basketball’s all-time scoring leader is Oehrlein herself.

In Crosby-Ironton’s 124-37 victory, Oehrlein, a Gophers commit, rewrote the state’s girls basketball career scoring record. A driving layup and a made free throw after being fouled with 4:28 remaining in the first half gave Oehrlein the 34 points she needed to surpass the 5,060 points scored by Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman from 2008-13.

Oehrlein, who was subbed out to a standing ovation with less than six minutes left in the game, finished with a career-high 57 points. She now has 5,085 career points.

Former Lakeview Christian Academy boys basketball player Anders Broman owns the state’s all-time career record at 5,119 points, accumulated from 2008-13.

The scenes that followed in the packed gym two hours north of Minneapolis were both a celebration of Oehrlein’s Crosby-Ironton career and the hope for the program’s future.