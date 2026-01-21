Skip to main content
Tori Oehrlein is Minnesota’s new career points leader in girls basketball

The Crosby-Ironton senior guard and Gophers recruit broke the record of 5,060 points against Mille Lacs on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Crosby-Ironton senior Tori Oehrlein dribbles against Mille Lacs on Jan. 20, 2026. She broke the Minnesota girls basketball career points record in the first half when she scored her 34th point. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

In a game against Mille Lacs on Tuesday night, Jan. 20, Crosby-Ironton senior guard Tori Oehrlein broke the state’s girls basketball career points record, set by Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman in 2013.

Oehrlein, a Gophers commit, tied and then broke the existing record — 5,060 points — with a pair of back-to-back driving layups, putting her game total at 34 points with just under five minutes to play in the first half.

After Oehrlein’s record-breaking basket, Crosby-Ironton, the host team, paused the game, letting Oehrlein’s teammates swarm her for hugs. Rangers coach Pete Vukelich prepared a brief narrated slideshow that played on the gym’s scoreboard screen, recounting Oehrlein’s career milestones and thanking her for her impact on Crosby-Ironton girls basketball. “You’re one of one,” Vukelich’s narration said.

Dahlman was in attendance to present Oehrlein with a plaque and flowers. Oehrlein briefly addressed the Rangers home crowd, thanking her teammates, coaches and parents for their support.

At halftime, Crosby-Ironton led Mille Lacs 71-20. The Rangers won 124-37. Oehrlein finished with 57 points, giving her 5,085 career points.

Watch the replay of Mille Lacs vs. Crosby-Ironton

Oehrlein already holds the state’s all-time rebounding record, set as a junior.

She became just the second girls basketball player, alongside Dahlman, to hit 5,000 career points with a 50-point performance in a win over Ogilvie on Friday, Jan. 16.

Providence Academy senior point guard Maddyn Greenway, with 4,908 career points, will likely join the pair in the exclusive club in the coming weeks.

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

