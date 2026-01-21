Tori Oehrlein is Minnesota’s new career points leader in girls basketball

In a game against Mille Lacs on Tuesday night, Jan. 20, Crosby-Ironton senior guard Tori Oehrlein broke the state’s girls basketball career points record, set by Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman in 2013.

Oehrlein, a Gophers commit, tied and then broke the existing record — 5,060 points — with a pair of back-to-back driving layups, putting her game total at 34 points with just under five minutes to play in the first half.

After Oehrlein’s record-breaking basket, Crosby-Ironton, the host team, paused the game, letting Oehrlein’s teammates swarm her for hugs. Rangers coach Pete Vukelich prepared a brief narrated slideshow that played on the gym’s scoreboard screen, recounting Oehrlein’s career milestones and thanking her for her impact on Crosby-Ironton girls basketball. “You’re one of one,” Vukelich’s narration said.

Dahlman was in attendance to present Oehrlein with a plaque and flowers. Oehrlein briefly addressed the Rangers home crowd, thanking her teammates, coaches and parents for their support.

At halftime, Crosby-Ironton led Mille Lacs 71-20. The Rangers won 124-37. Oehrlein finished with 57 points, giving her 5,085 career points.