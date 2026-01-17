In a victory over Ogilvie on Friday, Jan. 16, Crosby-Ironton senior point guard Tori Oehrlein became only the second player in Minnesota girls basketball history to score 5,000 career points.

With her 50-point performance, Oehrlein now sits at 5,028 career points, just 32 shy of the record set by Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman. Dahlman’s 5,060 career points have stood as the girls career scoring record since 2013,

Of the pair, Oehrlein is the fastest to complete the five-grand feat, doing so in 143 games. Dahlman hit the total with just two of her career 188 games left to play, according to state basketball historian Matt Pedersen.

Against Ogilvie, Oehrlein’s performance — one point shy of her career high — helped the Rangers to a 100-47 victory. The bucket that pushed her over the 5,000 threshold was her fourth three-pointer of the game, from the corner, to put her at 24 points with 7:41 left to go in the first half.

Oehrlein was averaging 34.4 points per game headed into Friday night’s matchup.

The 5-foot-11 guard, who has signed to play for the Gophers this fall, also holds the state record in career rebounds and is one of two girls basketball players in Minnesota history to have 1,000 career points, rebounds and assists.

The other is Providence Academy senior point guard Maddyn Greenway, a Kentucky recruit and four-time state champion who is also closing in on the 5,000 mark. As of Jan. 16, Greenway had 4,874 career points.

Oehrlein, Greenway, Dahlman and Minnehaha Academy alum Addi Mack (now a freshman at Maryland) are the only Minnesota girls basketball players to have tallied up over 4,000 career points.