Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

As the state’s top girls basketball teams power their way through conference play, head-to-head matchups between Class 4A state-title contenders reshuffled our top 10.

This week, it was the Lake Conference’s elite put to the test. Four of the top 10 teams in the state belong to the conference in the northwest metro, including No. 1 Hopkins, which remains at the power rankings’ peak.

But otherwise, Wayzata, Maple Grove and Minnetonka tangled this week, with Maple Grove handing Minnetonka its first loss of the season before the Crimson traveled to Wayzata and fell to the Trojans.

Note: Make sure to keep up with Crosby-Ironton senior Tori Oehrlein and Providence Academy senior Maddyn Greenway as they near 5,000 career points and the state career scoring record, 5,060 points.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted. Player college commitment in parentheses.

1. Hopkins (13-1) Previous rank: 1

The Royals have yet to lose to a Minnesota opponent. This week, Eden Prairie and Buffalo were the latest in the line of Hopkins victories. Against the Eagles, the Royals’ formidable junior trio of Jaliyah Diggs (20 points), Ava Cupito (16) and Erma Walker (12) stood out.

2. Rosemount (12-0) Previous rank: 3