Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 9

Hopkins and Orono take the lead in the Class 4A and Class 3A top 10 polls.

Orono senior guard Mya Moore shoots a three-pointer during the Spartans' season-opening win over Duluth Marshall on Saturday, Nov. 22. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Hopkins and Orono were voted the new No. 1 teams in Class 4A and Class 3A, respectively, in the Minnesota High School Girls Basketball Coaches Association polls released Jan. 11.

Hopkins reclaimed the top spot in 4A after dropping to No. 2 behind Minnetonka in the last poll. The Royals, followed by Rosemount and Maple Grove, moved ahead of the Skippers, who fell to No. 4.

Orono and Benilde-St. Margaret’s swapped the No. 1 and No. 2 rankings in 3A. Byron, meanwhile, moved from No. 9 to No. 7.

The biggest move of any team came in Class 2A. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton was unranked in the previous poll but earned the No. 5 spot with a 13-1 record.

Red Wing also made a big move in 2A, going from a tie for No. 10 to No. 6.

The other new teams to join the polls this week are DeLaSalle (No. 10 in Class 3A), Foley (No. 8 in Class 2A), Caledonia (tied for No. 10 in Class 2A), Pine River-Backus (No. 9 in Class 1A) and Hills-Beaver Creek (No. 10 in Class 1A).

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (12-1). Previous Rank: No. 2

2. Rosemount (11-0). Previous Rank: No. 3

3. Maple Grove (10-2). Previous Rank: No. 4

4. Minnetonka (12-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

5. Wayzata (10-3). Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Rochester Mayo (14-1). Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Eastview (10-3). Previous Rank: No. 7

8. East Ridge (12-3). Previous Rank: No. 9

9. Elk River (11-2). Previous Rank: No. 8

10. Waconia (13-2). Previous Rank: No. 10

Class 3A

1. Orono (11-2). Previous Rank: No. 2

2. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (8-2). Previous Rank: No. 1

3. Hill-Murray (11-1). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Stewartville (9-1). Previous Rank: No. 5

T5 Cretin-Derham Hall (8-5). Previous Rank: No. 4

T5. Marshall (11-2). Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Byron (10-3). Previous Rank: No. 9

8. Northfield (12-3). Previous Rank: No. 7

9. Delano (9-6). Previous Rank: No. 8

10. DeLaSalle (6-6). Previous Rank: unranked

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (9-3). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Crosby-Ironton (10-4). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. New London-Spicer (12-0). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Duluth Marshall (7-4). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (13-1). Previous Rank: unranked

6. Red Wing (11-3). Previous Rank: No. T10

7. Perham (12-2). Previous Rank: No. 8

8. Foley (9-1). Previous Rank: unranked

9. Rochester Lourdes (10-1). Previous Rank: No. 5

T10. Caledonia (10-3). Previous Rank: unranked

T10. Minnehaha Academy (10-5). Previous Rank: No. 7

Class 1A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (12-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s (12-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Hillcrest Lutheran (12-1). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Kelliher-Northome (9-1). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (12-2). Previous Rank: No. 7

6. Central Minnesota Christian (7-1). Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Mayer Lutheran (9-4). Previous Rank: No. 8

8. Hayfield (13-2). Previous Rank: No. 9

9. Pine River-Backus (10-0). Previous Rank: unranked

10. Hills-Beaver Creek (11-1). Previous Rank: unranked

