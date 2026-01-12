Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 9

Hopkins and Orono were voted the new No. 1 teams in Class 4A and Class 3A, respectively, in the Minnesota High School Girls Basketball Coaches Association polls released Jan. 11.

Hopkins reclaimed the top spot in 4A after dropping to No. 2 behind Minnetonka in the last poll. The Royals, followed by Rosemount and Maple Grove, moved ahead of the Skippers, who fell to No. 4.

Orono and Benilde-St. Margaret’s swapped the No. 1 and No. 2 rankings in 3A. Byron, meanwhile, moved from No. 9 to No. 7.

The biggest move of any team came in Class 2A. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton was unranked in the previous poll but earned the No. 5 spot with a 13-1 record.

Red Wing also made a big move in 2A, going from a tie for No. 10 to No. 6.

The other new teams to join the polls this week are DeLaSalle (No. 10 in Class 3A), Foley (No. 8 in Class 2A), Caledonia (tied for No. 10 in Class 2A), Pine River-Backus (No. 9 in Class 1A) and Hills-Beaver Creek (No. 10 in Class 1A).

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (12-1). Previous Rank: No. 2

2. Rosemount (11-0). Previous Rank: No. 3