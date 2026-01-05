Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 8

Other notable changes in the statewide class-by-class poll is Minnehaha Academy being back in the Class 2A top 10 at No. 7.

Minnetonka sophomore forward Ari Peterson dribbles downcourt during the Skippers' win over Crosby-Ironton on Saturday, Nov. 22. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

There’s a new No. 1 in the largest-schools classification.

In the latest Minnesota Girls Basketball Head Coaches Association poll released Jan. 4, Minnetonka was voted the No. 1 team in Class 4A over Hopkins, which dropped one spot to No. 2.

Other notable changes in the statewide class-by-class poll is Minnehaha Academy being back in the Class 2A top 10 at No. 7.

The Redhawks began the 2025-26 season ranked in the top three of the 2A poll. They dropped a few times in the rankings before falling out of the top 10 in the Dec. 28 poll.

Red Wing also reentered the 2A poll, tied at No. 10 with Pequot Lakes. Perham jumped two spots from No. 10 to No. 8. The only other new team to join the poll is BOLD at No. 10 in Class 1A.

Class 4A

1. Minnetonka (11-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

2. Hopkins (10-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

3. Rosemount (9-0). Previous Rank: No. 3

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Maple Grove (9-1). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Wayzata (8-3). Previous Rank: No. 6

6. Rochester Mayo (13-1). Previous Rank: No. 5

Recent Coverage

7. Eastview (8-3). Previous Rank: No. 7

8. Elk River (9-1). Previous Rank: No. T8

9. East Ridge (10-3). Previous Rank: No. T8

10. Waconia (11-2). Previous Rank: No. 10

Class 3A

1. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (6-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Orono (9-2). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Hill-Murray (9-1). Previous Rank: No. 4

4. Cretin-Derham Hall (7-4). Previous Rank: No. 3

5. Stewartville (7-1). Previous Rank: No. 6

6. Marshall (8-2). Previous Rank: No. 5

7. Northfield (10-2). Previous Rank: No. 7

8. Delano (7-5). Previous Rank: No. 8

9. Byron (7-3). Previous Rank: No. 9

10. Richfield (7-4). Previous Rank: No. 10

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (6-3). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Crosby-Ironton (7-4). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. New London-Spicer (9-0). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Duluth Marshall (5-4). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Rochester Lourdes (10-1). Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Proctor (10-2). Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Minnehaha Academy (9-4). Previous Rank: unranked

8. Perham (11-1). Previous Rank: No. 10

9. Fairmont (9-1). Previous Rank: No. 7

T10. Red Wing (8-3). Previous Rank: unranked

T10. Pequot Lakes (7-3). Previous Rank: No. 9

Class 1A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (9-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s (9-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Hillcrest Lutheran (9-1). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Kelliher-Northome (7-1). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. East Grand Forks (6-3). Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Central Minnesota Christian (6-1). Previous Rank: No. 7

7. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (10-2). Previous Rank: No. 8

8. Mayer Lutheran (6-4). Previous Rank: No. 6

9. Hayfield (10-2). Previous Rank: No. T9

10. BOLD (9-2). Previous Rank: unranked

Comment

About the Author

Joe Gunther

See More

More From Girls Basketball

What to watch this week: Ranked matchups, a doubleheader at Target Center and more

Strib Varsity

Unselfish play yields success for New London-Spicer girls basketball

Girls Basketball

Comments