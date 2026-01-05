Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 8

There’s a new No. 1 in the largest-schools classification.

In the latest Minnesota Girls Basketball Head Coaches Association poll released Jan. 4, Minnetonka was voted the No. 1 team in Class 4A over Hopkins, which dropped one spot to No. 2.

Other notable changes in the statewide class-by-class poll is Minnehaha Academy being back in the Class 2A top 10 at No. 7.

The Redhawks began the 2025-26 season ranked in the top three of the 2A poll. They dropped a few times in the rankings before falling out of the top 10 in the Dec. 28 poll.

Red Wing also reentered the 2A poll, tied at No. 10 with Pequot Lakes. Perham jumped two spots from No. 10 to No. 8. The only other new team to join the poll is BOLD at No. 10 in Class 1A.

Class 4A

1. Minnetonka (11-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

2. Hopkins (10-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

3. Rosemount (9-0). Previous Rank: No. 3