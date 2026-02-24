Skip to main content
Boys hockey state tournament: Schedule, tickets and more of what you need to know

The Class 2A and 1A brackets will come out Feb. 28, and the games will start the following Wednesday.

The signature event of the Minnesota winter sports season, the boys hockey state tournament at Grand Casino Arena, begins March 4 and ends March 7 when champions are crowned in Class 2A and Class 1A. (Angelina Katsanis/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The signature event of the Minnesota winter sports season, the boys hockey state tournament at Grand Casino Arena, begins March 4 and ends March 7 when champions are crowned in Class 2A and Class 1A. The consolation games are played at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

In the big-school classification, defending champion Moorhead is looking to repeat while the small-school class champion East Grand Forks was eliminated in its section semifinal round.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the tournament, either from up close or afar:

How to Attend

On March 4, the tournament begins with the Class 1A quarterfinal round at Grand Casino Arena. The first session begins at 11 a.m. with the No. 1 seed facing the No. 8 seed. The No. 4 seed will play the No. 5 seed 30 minutes after the conclusion of the prior game. The second session begins at 6 p.m. with the No. 2 seed facing the No. 7 seed. The No. 3 seed will play the No. 6 seed 30 minutes after the conclusion of the prior game.

On March 5, the Class 2A quarterfinal round begins at 11 a.m. with the No. 1 seed facing the No. 8 seed. The No. 4 seed will face the No. 5 seed 30 minutes after the completion of the prior game. The second session will begin with the No. 2 seed facing the No. 7 seed at 6 p.m. The No. 3 seed will face the No. 6 seed 30 minutes after the completion of the prior game.

Also March 5, the Class 1A consolation semifinal round begins at 10 a.m. at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The second game will begin 30 minutes after the completion of the prior game.

On March 6, the Class 1A semifinal round will begin at 11 a.m. at Grand Casino Arena. The second game will begin 30 minutes after the completion of the prior game. The second session will be the Class 2A semifinal round. It will begin at 6 p.m. The second game will begin 30 minutes after the completion of the prior game.

Also March 6, the Class 2A consolation semifinal round begins at 10 a.m. at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The second game begins 30 minutes after the completion of the prior game.

On March 7, the first session will begin with the Class 1A third place game at 9:30 a.m. The Class 1A championship game will begin at 12 p.m. The second session will begin at 4 p.m. with the Class 2A third place game. The Class 2A championship game will begin at 7 p.m.

The Class 1A consolation final will begin at 10 a.m. at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The Class 2A consolation final will begin 30 minutes after the completion of the prior game.

Tickets are available online here. Ticket prices for the championship sessions are $20 for adults and $13 for students. Ticket prices for the consolation sessions are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

Grand Casino Arena announced Monday, Feb. 23, that attendees at the Class 1A boys tournament will now need a reserved ticket.

Programs are available online here.

How to Watch

The quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games will be shown on Prep 45 tv and streaming here. The consolation and third places game can be seen on the Neighborhood Sports Network. A monthly subscription is $12 and an annual subscription is $33.

