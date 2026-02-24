Boys hockey state tournament: Schedule, tickets and more of what you need to know

The signature event of the Minnesota winter sports season, the boys hockey state tournament at Grand Casino Arena, begins March 4 and ends March 7 when champions are crowned in Class 2A and Class 1A. The consolation games are played at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

In the big-school classification, defending champion Moorhead is looking to repeat while the small-school class champion East Grand Forks was eliminated in its section semifinal round.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the tournament, either from up close or afar:

How to Attend

On March 4, the tournament begins with the Class 1A quarterfinal round at Grand Casino Arena. The first session begins at 11 a.m. with the No. 1 seed facing the No. 8 seed. The No. 4 seed will play the No. 5 seed 30 minutes after the conclusion of the prior game. The second session begins at 6 p.m. with the No. 2 seed facing the No. 7 seed. The No. 3 seed will play the No. 6 seed 30 minutes after the conclusion of the prior game.

On March 5, the Class 2A quarterfinal round begins at 11 a.m. with the No. 1 seed facing the No. 8 seed. The No. 4 seed will face the No. 5 seed 30 minutes after the completion of the prior game. The second session will begin with the No. 2 seed facing the No. 7 seed at 6 p.m. The No. 3 seed will face the No. 6 seed 30 minutes after the completion of the prior game.

Also March 5, the Class 1A consolation semifinal round begins at 10 a.m. at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The second game will begin 30 minutes after the completion of the prior game.

On March 6, the Class 1A semifinal round will begin at 11 a.m. at Grand Casino Arena. The second game will begin 30 minutes after the completion of the prior game. The second session will be the Class 2A semifinal round. It will begin at 6 p.m. The second game will begin 30 minutes after the completion of the prior game.

Also March 6, the Class 2A consolation semifinal round begins at 10 a.m. at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The second game begins 30 minutes after the completion of the prior game.