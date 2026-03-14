When Providence Academy takes to the court at Williams Arena to face Duluth Marshall at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Class 2A girls basketball state championship, Lions senior point guard Maddyn Greenway will play her final state tournament game against the same team she beat in her very first.

That was back in seventh grade, before she won a record four consecutive state titles with the Lions. When asked what she remembered from that 94-91 Providence quarterfinal win, the Strib Varsity All-Minnesota Player of the Year recalled: “We couldn’t defend a cone if we tried.”

Because, rather than defend a cone, they had to defend a soon-to-be WNBA draft pick.

Duluth Marshall senior Gianna Kneepkens, now a standout shooting guard for the No. 2-ranked UCLA Bruins, scored a state-record 67 points in the Hilltoppers’ loss.

“All the film, we’re like, ‘All right, well, Gianna is a great player. She’s averages 43 a game.’ OK, but who are they really playing?” Providence Academy head coach Conner Goetz said. “And then we saw it firsthand.”

It didn’t matter who they played. “Anything she shot,” Goetz said, “it was going in.”

But for the winning side, middle-schooler Greenway led the Lions with 32 points — a sign of things to come for the player who would set state records in career points, career assists and career tournament points.

“It was the first time I got to see Maddyn in person, not on film,” Hilltoppers head coach C.J. Osuchukwu said. “Her as a seventh-grader, she looked good, but I didn’t think she was, like, really that good, until you actually got on the court.”