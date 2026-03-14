Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s wins its first Class 1A girls basketball title

After a near-perfect 29-1 regular season, the Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Knights shed their serious game faces and let blinding grins show with a minute left in their 80-63 over Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class 1A girls basketball state championship game at Williams Arena.

The Knights secured the program’s first state title on Saturday, March 14, after four previous tournament visits. Their secret? Crafting a season of strong first halves for a moment like this one.

“We’ve had a lot of strong first halves all year, so I think once that gets going, it’s a benefit to us,” head coach Bruce Woitas said. “Just a credit to these guys: how they play the game, and how they love the game, and the passion they share in their experience with each other. They’re unselfish and get the best shot.”

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s expected the Rangers to start the first half with the reputation they’d built all season: Plenty of three-pointers. But Mountain Iron-Buhl tipped off uncharacteristically slow on the state tournament stage. By halftime, the Rangers hadn’t made a single three-pointer in 13 tries. The Knights, in contrast, were up 42-16, with top scorer and junior guard Morgan Mathiowetz putting away 18 points and three three-pointers.

“I don’t think things could have gone any more south in the first half if we tried,” Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jeff Buffetta said. “We just couldn’t get anything to go right. We were trying. I think sometimes you start to try too hard to get things to go right when it doesn’t start right.”

The Rangers picked up momentum at the start of the second half, with junior guard Anna Neyens’ eye for three-pointers closing the scoreboard gap to 56-43. Mountain Iron-Buhl outshot Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s in three pointers 24-15, but the Knights found the net, making 33.3% of their shots compared with the Rangers’ 20.8%.

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No one could quite match Mathiowetz, one of the top scorers in the state who put up 41 points in the quarterfinals. She had 27 points Saturday on 9-of-20 shooting, including 3 of 9 three-pointers, while sophomore guard Olivia Schieffert scored 25 on 10-of-16 shooting.

As the seconds ticked down, the roster of 15 shook each other’s shoulders on the bench as Woitas finally let a smile slide across his face. After 37 years coaching the girls basketball team at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, he’d reached state tournament glory.