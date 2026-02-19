Skip to main content
Hill-Murray Alpine skiing teams recognized for sweeping state championships

Taco Bell Team of the Week: The Pioneers boys Alpine team won its first state title, motivated by the dominance of the girls program.

Members of the Hill-Murray boys and girls teams pose after receiving their trophies. The Pioneers won both the MSHSL boys and girls Alpine skiing state team titles Tuesday, Feb. 10, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Minn. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Hill-Murray coach Mark Lindemer runs the school’s boys and girls Alpine ski programs, so he appreciates each team’s path toward completing the sweep of team titles at the state meet Feb. 10 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Minn.

The Pioneers, this week’s Strib Varsity Taco Bell Team of the Week, dominated the competition, with the boys and girls finishing undefeated in meets.

The girls entered this year’s state meet with confidence having won the team championship last year. They were aiming for their third title in the last four years.

“The ladies felt very confident and believed in themselves,” Lindemer said. “They trained really hard this year and got into a good space working together. Before the race the way we were skiing, I didn’t think anybody could touch us.”

The Pioneers boys didn’t have to look far for inspiration to win their first state championship, but they drew motivation from having an underdog mentality.

“Hill-Murray has always been a championship school for [girls] Alpine,” Lindemer said. “The guys were like, ‘Well, one of these days.’ They’ve come up short a couple of times. They trained hard and worked as a team. It’s an individual sport, but it’s then also a team sport. It’s kind of the sum of all parts. And they took that to heart.”

Minnetonka had won three of the last four boys Alpine ski team state championships, including last year. The Pioneers finished third as a team in 2025 but edged the Skippers by 11 points (169 to 158) at state this season.

Sophomore Luke Mjanger was the top boys finisher for Hill-Murray, earning a silver medal. Junior Luke Lobanoff (ninth), freshman Jacob Humbert (17th) and senior Luke Lindemer (18th) rounded out the team scoring.

The future looks bright for the boys, especially with Mjanger’s emergence.

“He is very athletic,” Lindemer said. “I don’t think he fell at all this year. If you keep laying it down and have good results, your confidence just builds and builds and builds. Then you get on a big stage and nail it.”

On the girls side, two-time state champion Taylor Voigt, a senior, was a sliver medalist. The Pioneers defended their state team title with 173 points, which included scoring from junior Hailey Voigt (sixth place), sophomore Shea Reardon (eighth) and eighth-grader Madeline Zellmer (19th).

Taylor Voigt won the 2025 and 2023 individual girls state crown, but she was just as excited to make sure Hill-Murray’s team success continued at the state meet in her final season.

“She told me a few times her goal was to actually ski the best she could but try to bring home another banner for the whole team,” Lindemer said. “She was actually a pretty darn good team player this year with what the girls had in mind to finish up the year.”

Comments