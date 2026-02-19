Hill-Murray Alpine skiing teams recognized for sweeping state championships

Hill-Murray coach Mark Lindemer runs the school’s boys and girls Alpine ski programs, so he appreciates each team’s path toward completing the sweep of team titles at the state meet Feb. 10 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Minn.

The Pioneers, this week’s Strib Varsity Taco Bell Team of the Week, dominated the competition, with the boys and girls finishing undefeated in meets.

The girls entered this year’s state meet with confidence having won the team championship last year. They were aiming for their third title in the last four years.

“The ladies felt very confident and believed in themselves,” Lindemer said. “They trained really hard this year and got into a good space working together. Before the race the way we were skiing, I didn’t think anybody could touch us.”

The Pioneers boys didn’t have to look far for inspiration to win their first state championship, but they drew motivation from having an underdog mentality.

“Hill-Murray has always been a championship school for [girls] Alpine,” Lindemer said. “The guys were like, ‘Well, one of these days.’ They’ve come up short a couple of times. They trained hard and worked as a team. It’s an individual sport, but it’s then also a team sport. It’s kind of the sum of all parts. And they took that to heart.”

Minnetonka had won three of the last four boys Alpine ski team state championships, including last year. The Pioneers finished third as a team in 2025 but edged the Skippers by 11 points (169 to 158) at state this season.

Sophomore Luke Mjanger was the top boys finisher for Hill-Murray, earning a silver medal. Junior Luke Lobanoff (ninth), freshman Jacob Humbert (17th) and senior Luke Lindemer (18th) rounded out the team scoring.