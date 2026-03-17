Girls Alpine

Claire Provencher, Visitation

At the 2026 girls Alpine skiing state meet, Claire Provencher, a sophomore, was determined to improve on her performance from the previous year’s state meet.

Provencher, who finished seventh in 2025, had a combined time of 1 minute, 15.01 seconds Feb. 10 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Minn., to edge two-time state champion Taylor Voigt of Hill-Murray by 0.76 seconds and become the first individual champion from Visitation in the 50-year history of the state meet.

“I was an individual last year,” Provencher, the All-Minnesota Girls Alpine Skier of the Year, told Neighborhood Sports Network, “so bringing my team to state this year with my sister, with other teammates, it was amazing.

“The snow was great. I don’t think the course sets were too difficult. The first one took out a lot of great competitors. It was challenging and fun.”

Provencher and her younger sister Marlo Provencher, an eighth-grader who finished fifth in 1:17.76, helped Visitation, which had just one senior on its state meet roster, to a third-place finish in the team standings with 129 points.

At left, Visitation's Claire Provencher, the girls Alpine skiing individual winner, congratulates other racers before accepting her own medal Feb. 10 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Minn. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Visitation sophomore Claire Provencher competes en route to winning the girls Alpine skiing individual title Feb. 10 at Giants Ridge. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Girls Nordic

Lila Golomb, Wayzata

After finishing third at the previous two girls Nordic skiing state meets, Wayzata senior Lila Golomb’s intent was to not let a championship elude her again.

“I‘ve wanted this for so many years, and it kind of felt out of reach until recently, and I had really good section races and I was like, ‘This is my last year to do it, and I need to do it,’ ” said Golomb, the All-Minnesota Girls Nordic Skier of the Year.

Golomb, who was in third place after the 5-kilometer freestyle portion of the event Feb. 12 at Giants Ridge, had the best time in the classical portion to earn the overall pursuit title with a combined time of 31 minutes, 38.3 seconds.