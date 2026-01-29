Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Here are 15 high school girls basketball players in Minnesota fans should know

Strib Varsity

Some of these players will suit up for Bemidji State, South Dakota State, South Dakota and Minnesota State Mankato at the next level.

Wayzata junior guard Maren Day, left, is bound for Summit League powerhouse South Dakota State. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

A list of all of Minnesota’s talented girls basketball players would, in practice, be unending. The first two-thirds of the regular season have shown that certainly.

Here are 15 girls basketball players to keep an eye on as teams finish out conference play and prepare for the section playoffs.

To showcase fresh faces, we have excluded players who made our preseason Dream Team, plus the 15 included on Strib Varsity reporter Marcus Fuller’s recent list of the top uncommitted prospects in the state.

What does it say about the depth of Minnesota’s girls basketball talent that you can look beyond all those record breakers, nationally ranked recruits and state champions and find another crew of talented ballers, many of them bound for Division I programs and Division II powerhouses?

It says something exciting, that’s for sure.

Sophia Anderson

Maple Grove senior guard

The future Augustana wing has stepped up in a major way for the Crimson, who graduated four of their five state title game starters from last season. Anderson, a 6-foot shooting guard, averaged 6.3 points per game last year, but this season, she’s knocking down shots to net 16.7 points per game.

Mia Banks

Rochester Mayo senior guard

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spartans might be led in scoring by a pair of sophomores, but Banks, a 5-foot-10 Bemidji State commit, is a sharp three-point shooter and energetic defender who pools in a critical 12.3 points per game for the Class 4A program. She has already got 53 three-pointers in the bank this season.

Alivia Bell

Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior guard

Related Coverage

Bell, formerly at Hopkins, has picked up running point for a well-balanced Benilde-St. Margaret’s offense. Bell is netting 10.4 points per game for the three-time defending Class 3A state champions.

Benilde-St. Margaret's junior point guard Alivia Bell handles the ball during the Red Knights' 79-53 win over Monticello to open the season Nov. 20. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gigi Coleman

Minnehaha Academy junior guard

With the graduation of prolific scorer Addi Mack and a season-ending injury to senior guard Sinae Hill, Coleman, a 5-8 combo guard, has stepped up offensively, adding 14.5 points per game to her always-impactful defensive tenacity.

Maren Day

Wayzata junior guard

Day is a smooth and consistent 6-1 combo guard, bound for Summit League powerhouse South Dakota State. On a deep Wayzata roster, Day scores 12.3 points per game and dropped a game-high 17 points to help beat then-No. 1 Hopkins in January.

Livi Downs

Mankato West senior guard

A constant perimeter threat with a strong pull-up jumper, the 6-foot shooting guard is leading the Scarlets in scoring (21.5 points per game), rebounding (8.4) and assists (5.2). She will take her talents to South Dakota next year.

Marta Forsline

Mesabi East senior post

Forsline is a versatile 6-3 big who has committed to California-Davis and is able to score inside and run the floor. Averaging 32.8 points and 13.2 rebounds per game, she has helped the Giants get in the mix in a competitive Class 2A, Section 7.

Aniyrah Gorman

Minneapolis North junior guard

In her first season with the Polars, the 5-7 point guard is putting up nearly 20 points per game, with a strong ability to attack when in one-on-one matchups and score from midrange. She has helped push North toward the top of the Minneapolis City Conference.

Madeleine Hamiel

Cretin-Derham Hall freshman guard

A rising talent to watch on a young 3A team, Hamiel has come up big in the Raiders’ toughest games, scoring 27 points to help beat Hill-Murray in their season opener and dropping a season-best 31 in a close loss to East Ridge, a Class 4A top 10 team.

Brielle Janssen

MACCRAY senior forward

The 6-1 Minnesota State Mankato commit has one of the strongest résumés in this senior class and has shown the athleticism that made her dominant on the volleyball court, too. This year, that’s to the tune of 27.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Quinn Kemper

Edina sophomore guard

Kemper led the Hornets in scoring as a freshman, but now she has nearly doubled her offensive output as a 5-10 sophomore. The combo guard is a smooth three-level scorer, averaging 25.2 points per game through a tough schedule.

Madison Ohm

Byron senior guard

The quick, athletic 5-10 shooting guard has helped Byron climb to among Class 3A’s best, leading the Bears with 22.2 points per game. The Marist commit is reliable, too, netting 14 points or more in every game this year.

Amaya Pahl

Lakeville South senior forward

Pahl, a 6-1 power forward, brings physicality inside and the ability to stretch the floor to a solid Cougars team. She averages a team-high 13.2 points per game — almost a four-point jump from last season for the Minnesota State Mankato commit.

Amaya Pahl (5) of Lakeville South. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Kate Thayer

Northome/Kelliher senior guard

In December, Thayer made history for the northern Minnesota Class 1A team, recording her 922nd career steal to break the state’s all-time record. Oh, and in addition to her 9.5 steals per game, she also averages 27.4 points. Not too shabby.

Le’Sedra Williams

Minnetonka senior forward

A Northern Iowa recruit, Williams is averaging 14.4 points per game to lead a Class 4A Skippers squad with no lack of Division I-caliber scoring options. The 6-1 small forward started the season scoring in double digits in 14 consecutive games.

Comment

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

See More

More From Girls Basketball

Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour: Underclassmen shine in Lakeville South vs. Lakeville North girls basketball rivalry game

Girls Basketball

Comments