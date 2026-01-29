Here are 15 high school girls basketball players in Minnesota fans should know

A list of all of Minnesota’s talented girls basketball players would, in practice, be unending. The first two-thirds of the regular season have shown that certainly.

Here are 15 girls basketball players to keep an eye on as teams finish out conference play and prepare for the section playoffs.

To showcase fresh faces, we have excluded players who made our preseason Dream Team, plus the 15 included on Strib Varsity reporter Marcus Fuller’s recent list of the top uncommitted prospects in the state.

What does it say about the depth of Minnesota’s girls basketball talent that you can look beyond all those record breakers, nationally ranked recruits and state champions and find another crew of talented ballers, many of them bound for Division I programs and Division II powerhouses?

It says something exciting, that’s for sure.

Sophia Anderson

Maple Grove senior guard

The future Augustana wing has stepped up in a major way for the Crimson, who graduated four of their five state title game starters from last season. Anderson, a 6-foot shooting guard, averaged 6.3 points per game last year, but this season, she’s knocking down shots to net 16.7 points per game.

Mia Banks

Rochester Mayo senior guard