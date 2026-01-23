Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

From Crosby to Stewartville to Hopkins, interesting stories span the state in latest power rankings.

Stewartville hasn't lost since, on a 13-game win streak that includes this week's 85-76 win over Benilde-St. Margaret's. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)
Comment

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

During the past week of girls basketball, eye-catching stories spread across the state, and across all four size classifications.

Here’s a taste:

In southeast region: Stewartville is the biggest climber in this week’s power rankings after beating reigning Class 3A champ Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

In the Twin Cities: Defending state champion Hopkins continued to show why its the team to beat in Class 4A.

Up north: Crosby-Ironton senior point guard Tori Oehrlein became the all-time leading scorer in Minnesota girls basketball history.

On the Iron Range, and in southwest Minnesota: The top Class 1A teams fall just outside of this week’s cross-class power rankings. Still, keep an eye on undefeated Mountain Iron-Buhl (15-0) and Sleep Eye St. Mary’s (16-0). SESM junior guard Morgan Mathiowetz, one of the state’s most prolific scorers and a North Dakota State commit, recently surpassed 3,000 career points.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted. Player college commitment in parentheses.

1. Hopkins (15-1) Previous rank: 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Our Strib Varsity Taco Bell Team of the Week convincingly beat another big-school heavyweight, Minnetonka, 88-62. Junior point guard Jaliyah Diggs led with a team-high 25 points, while junior guard Ava Cupito hit six three-pointers to score 20, and junior post Erma Walker netted 18.

The Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour stopped by the game. View the video here.

Recent Coverage

2. Providence Academy (2A, 12-3) Previous rank: 3

As the Lions hit triple digits in wins over Faribault and Dover-Eyota, senior point guard Maddyn Greenway (Kentucky) pushed closer to becoming the third Minnesota girls basketball player to score 5,000 career points. After this week’s 34 and 38-point performances, Greenway sits at 4,946 points.

Stream Providence Academy’s game against Minnehaha Academy on Saturday, Jan. 24, here.

3. Wayzata (11-3) Previous rank: 4

After 30-plus point margins of victory in wins over Eden Prairie and St. Michael-Albertville, the Trojans prep for back-to-back tests against Hopkins and Minnetonka.

4. Maple Grove (12-3) Previous rank: 5

Head coach Mark Cook’s 400th career win was an 80-67 defeat of Edina on Jan. 16, with senior guard Sienna Mayer’s 21 points leading the way for the Crimson.

5. Rosemount (13-1) Previous rank: 2

The Irish were the final Class 4A school to pick up a loss this year, falling 80-71 to Prior Lake despite a 25-point effort from sophomore guard Ashna Ramlall. Rosemount also beat Lakeville South, 63-58, behind a game-high 18 points for sophomore forward Maren Powell.

6. Minnetonka (15-2) Previous rank: 6

Aside from being the latest team in Hopkins’ path, the Skippers picked up a pair of wins over Eden Prairie and Becker.

Sophomore forward Ari Peterson’s career-high 34 points led Minnetonka past the Eagles, 74-41, while senior point guard Lanelle Wright (Grand Canyon) dropped 19 to beat Becker, 75-62.

7. Rochester Mayo (18-1) Previous rank: 7

The toughest of the Spartan’s three wins this week came against Lakeville North, 60-50, with sophomore forward Maggie Dyer netting a team-high 17 points.

Catch the replay of Mayo’s win over the Panthers here.

8. Orono (3A, 12-2) Previous rank: 8

Orono can win big — 87-34 against Farmington, with 18 points from junior guard Maryn Prenevost — and finish close games, like a 75-72 win against Chaska, with 25 for senior Mya Moore (Creighton).

9. Hill-Murray (3A, 14-1) Previous rank: 10

The Wilson sisters, eighth grader Ashlee and junior Mya, took turns leading the Pioneers in scoring this week. Ashlee netted 28 to beat South St. Paul, while Mya matched Mahtomedi’s point total with 37 herself, then dropped a 44-point double-double in a win over Two Rivers.

10. East Ridge (13-3) Previous rank: 11

The Raptors are making their way through their Suburban East competition, beating Park of Cottage Grove, Roseville and Stillwater this week.

11. Eastview (13-4) Previous rank: 12

The Lightning picked up wins over top-25 opponents Cretin-Derham Hall and Lakeville South. Freshman London Clardy scored a season-high 20 to beat the Cougars.

12. Stewartville (3A, 14-1) Previous rank: 19

The Tigers are major movers after winning games against Minnehaha Academy, Lake City and Benilde-St. Margaret’s — the latter of which knocked Stewartville out of the state tournament last year, surely making victory even sweeter.

See how Stewartville beat Minnehaha Academy.

13. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3A, 11-3) Previous rank: 9

Junior guards Sydney Friedly and Pressley Watkins each scored 19 points in a 88-62 win over Waconia, but the Red Knights lost 85-76 to fellow Class 3A foe Stewartville.

14. Monticello (16-3) Previous rank: 13

The Magic capped off a three-win week by defeating St. Michael-Albertville 72-63. Senior forward Parker Haffeman’s 17 points put her one shy of her season high.

Watch the replay of the Magic’s win over the Knights.

15. Waconia (14-4) Previous rank: 13

Before falling to Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the Wildcats played host to the weekend’s West Metro Clash showcase and beat Holy Angels 83-59.

16. Marshall (3A, 13-2) Previous rank: 16

After a big 89-16 win over Worthington, the Tigers face some of Class 3A’s stiffest competition, Hill-Murray, on Saturday, Jan. 24.

Stream Marshall’s upcoming game against the Pioneers here.

17. Crosby-Ironton (2A, 11-5) Previous rank: 17

Oehrlein’s career-high 57 points pushed the Gophers recruit past the state’s previous all-time points record in a 124-37 win over Mille Lacs on Jan. 20, which included getting a quadruple-double. She’s now at 5,085.

See the replay of the history-making game.

18. Cretin-Derham Hall (3A, 12-6) Previous rank: 18

The Raiders won three of their four games this week, including a 56-53 victory over Forest Lake, led by 13 points from senior forward Joey Hover (Wisconsin-River Falls). Their only loss in their past five games has come against Eastview.

19. Duluth Marshall (2A, 11-5) Previous rank: 20

The Hilltoppers avenged last year’s section playoff loss to Proctor with a 76-71 regular-season victory. Sophomore guard Chloe Johnson scored 27 points, while junior guard Candice Ndomb had 24. Both posted double-doubles, with 10 rebounds each.

20. Elk River (13-4) Previous rank: 15

It was a tough week for the Elks, with three-point losses to both Brainerd and Alexandria. But they ended it on a high note: a 74-64 win over Spring Lake Park.

21. Delano (3A, 13-6) Previous rank: 21

The Tigers’ only action this week was a 73-27 win over Mahtomedi. Both senior guard Abbie Pietlia (Michigan Tech) and junior wing Addie Iversen chipped in a team-best 14 points.

22. Forest Lake (15-3) Previous rank: 22

Forest Lake’s loss to Cretin-Derham Hall snapped a seven-game winning streak, which included this week’s victories over Park of Cottage Grove and White Bear Lake.

Watch Forest Lake take on Roseville on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

23. Prior Lake (7-10) Previous rank: unranked

The Lakers’ record hides some big wins and competitive losses against top teams. Having already beat Orono and Chanhassen this year — plus, playing East Ridge, Lakeville South and Eastview to one-possession losses — the Lakers were the first squad to beat Rosemount behind 26 points from junior guard Fiona Anttila.

24. Chanhassen (11-6) Previous rank: 23

The Storm had a week off, but face Orono in a top matchup Friday, Jan. 22.

25. Lakeville South (9-5) Previous rank: 24

The Cougars kept it within five in losses to both Eastview and Rosemount, led in each game by 17 points from senior forward Amaya Pahl (Minnesota State, Mankato).

Comment

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

See More

More From Girls Basketball

Led by Erma Walker and Ava Cupito, Hopkins is once again team to beat in Class 4A

Girls Basketball

Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 10

Girls Basketball

Comments