Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

The Raiders won three of their four games this week, including a 56-53 victory over Forest Lake, led by 13 points from senior forward Joey Hover (Wisconsin-River Falls). Their only loss in their past five games has come against Eastview.
19. Duluth Marshall (2A, 11-5) Previous rank: 20
The Hilltoppers avenged last year’s section playoff loss to Proctor with a 76-71 regular-season victory. Sophomore guard Chloe Johnson scored 27 points, while junior guard Candice Ndomb had 24. Both posted double-doubles, with 10 rebounds each.
20. Elk River (13-4) Previous rank: 15
It was a tough week for the Elks, with three-point losses to both Brainerd and Alexandria. But they ended it on a high note: a 74-64 win over Spring Lake Park.
21. Delano (3A, 13-6) Previous rank: 21
Comments