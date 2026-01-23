Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

During the past week of girls basketball, eye-catching stories spread across the state, and across all four size classifications.

Here’s a taste:

In southeast region: Stewartville is the biggest climber in this week’s power rankings after beating reigning Class 3A champ Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

In the Twin Cities: Defending state champion Hopkins continued to show why its the team to beat in Class 4A.

Up north: Crosby-Ironton senior point guard Tori Oehrlein became the all-time leading scorer in Minnesota girls basketball history.

On the Iron Range, and in southwest Minnesota: The top Class 1A teams fall just outside of this week’s cross-class power rankings. Still, keep an eye on undefeated Mountain Iron-Buhl (15-0) and Sleep Eye St. Mary’s (16-0). SESM junior guard Morgan Mathiowetz, one of the state’s most prolific scorers and a North Dakota State commit, recently surpassed 3,000 career points.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted. Player college commitment in parentheses.

1. Hopkins (15-1) Previous rank: 1