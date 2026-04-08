Minnetonka quarterback Caden Gutzmer commits to North Dakota

North Dakota landed one of the top quarterbacks in Minnesota when Minnetonka junior Caden Gutzmer announced his commitment on Tuesday, April 7.

The 6-2, 200-pound Gutzmer picked the Fighting Hawks over scholarship offers from the University of Miami, Memphis, Bowling Green, South Dakota and Sacramento State.

Gutzmer threw for 1,147 yards with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions last season after returning from a knee injury, including 205 yards and two TDs passing in a 42-41 loss to eventual state champion Edina in the Class 6A semifinals.