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Minnetonka quarterback Caden Gutzmer commits to North Dakota

North Dakota football lands the No. 2 quarterback in Minnesota’s Class of 2027.

Minnetonka head coach Mark Esch talks to quarterback Caden Gutzmer (9) in the second quarter at Minnetonka High School in Minnetonka, Minn. on Friday, Sep. 12, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

North Dakota landed one of the top quarterbacks in Minnesota when Minnetonka junior Caden Gutzmer announced his commitment on Tuesday, April 7.

The 6-2, 200-pound Gutzmer picked the Fighting Hawks over scholarship offers from the University of Miami, Memphis, Bowling Green, South Dakota and Sacramento State.

Gutzmer threw for 1,147 yards with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions last season after returning from a knee injury, including 205 yards and two TDs passing in a 42-41 loss to eventual state champion Edina in the Class 6A semifinals.

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Moorhead’s Jett Feeney, a Gophers commit, and Gutzmer are the top two-ranked QBs in the state’s Class of 2027 and ranked No. 7 and No. 9 overall in the class, according to both Prep Redzone and 247Sports.

In late January, Gutzmer was surprised to receive an offer from the Hurricanes, who finished runner-up to Indiana in the College Football Playoff national title game.

Gutzmer took an unofficial visit to Miami, Fla., but the Canes received a commitment earlier this month from four-star quarterback Israel Abrams from Illinois.

North Dakota State has received commitments from two Minnesota recruits this spring — Minnetonka junior wide receiver/defensive back Cody Braun, who committed on March 23, and Mahtomedi junior defensive end Jacob Sokoll, who commitment on Tuesday, April 7. Sokoll also had an offer from Division II Augustana.

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About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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