Rogers boys hockey player Jayden Kurtz commits to Wisconsin

Rogers High senior defenseman Jayden Kurtz committed to play college hockey at Wisconsin on Thursday, March 19, for the 2027-28 season.

Kurtz, the 77th-best hockey player in North America in the NHL Central Scouting’s midseason rankings, finished this past high school season with 38 points. He is currently playing for United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel.

“I am extremely proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey and further my education at the University of Wisconsin,” Kurtz announced on Instagram. “I would like to thank god, my family, friends, advisor and coaches who have helped me along the way.”

For the 6-foot-3 defenseman, his college choice was obvious when he stepped foot on campus.

“Touring the campus was super awesome and I got to see everything they had to offer,” Kurtz told Strib Varsity. “Walking around campus, I just knew that it was the spot I wanted to be in the future.”

Kurtz already knows some of his future teammates, many of them fellow Minnesotans, and has experienced a glimpse of “the college feel,” he said.

Known for both his defensive and offensive plays, the defenseman has adapted well to junior hockey, with the USHL applauding his ability to bring a “pro style” to Rogers and the Chicago Steel. Rogers coach Dave Brown called him “by far one of the best players in the state,” as his senior season came to an end.

Kurtz will aim to bring that same signature skating style and work ethic to Madison.