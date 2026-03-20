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Rogers boys hockey player Jayden Kurtz commits to Wisconsin

The senior defenseman and NHL draft prospect will join the Badgers for the 2027-28 season.

Jayden Kurtz was rated the 77th-best hockey player in North America in the NHL Central Scouting’s midseason rankings. He finished this past high school season with 38 points. He’s currently playing for United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel.
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By Olivia Hicks

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Rogers High senior defenseman Jayden Kurtz committed to play college hockey at Wisconsin on Thursday, March 19, for the 2027-28 season.

Kurtz, the 77th-best hockey player in North America in the NHL Central Scouting’s midseason rankings, finished this past high school season with 38 points. He is currently playing for United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel.

“I am extremely proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey and further my education at the University of Wisconsin,” Kurtz announced on Instagram. “I would like to thank god, my family, friends, advisor and coaches who have helped me along the way.”

For the 6-foot-3 defenseman, his college choice was obvious when he stepped foot on campus.

“Touring the campus was super awesome and I got to see everything they had to offer,” Kurtz told Strib Varsity. “Walking around campus, I just knew that it was the spot I wanted to be in the future.”

Kurtz already knows some of his future teammates, many of them fellow Minnesotans, and has experienced a glimpse of “the college feel,” he said.

Known for both his defensive and offensive plays, the defenseman has adapted well to junior hockey, with the USHL applauding his ability to bring a “pro style” to Rogers and the Chicago Steel. Rogers coach Dave Brown called him “by far one of the best players in the state,” as his senior season came to an end.

Kurtz will aim to bring that same signature skating style and work ethic to Madison.

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“I’m definitely looking forward to joining the program here in the near future. They have such a great staff and just being able to be a part of that in the future is super exciting,” Kurtz said. “A goal I have for myself is to play one year of juniors and then go into college and make an impact right away.”

The Badgers sit at 21-12-2 for the 2025-26 season, winning back-to-back games against Minnesota in late October and early November. They lost to Ohio State 7-1 in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals but are still currently projected to be in the NCAA tournament field when it is announced on Sunday, March 22.

Kurtz kept an open mind as to where he wanted to attend college up until the end of his high school hockey season.

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His final choice came down to a lot of factors: the college experience, the hockey program and what other sports he could sit in the stands for and cheer on. But, above all, the decision came down to one thing: Madison felt like Rogers.

“I chose Wisconsin for a lot of reasons,” Kurtz said. “I think the big one is that it felt like home.”

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About the Author

Olivia Hicks

Strib Varsity Reporter

Olivia Hicks is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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