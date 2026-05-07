How the NCAA’s proposed five-year eligibility rule could impact Minnesota high school recruits

The ever-changing landscape of Division I college sports has a new layer possibly coming soon that has immediate ramifications on high school recruits.

A 20-member Division I cabinet decided on April 27 to move forward in talks about an age-based eligibility model, also known as the “five-in-five” rule. The rule would allow athletes to compete in five seasons within a five-year period in D-I athletics after they turn 19 or graduate from high school, whichever happens first. The previous model was four years of eligibility in a five-year period, but that model was loosely enforced after “Covid year” exceptions.

Here is how the five-in-five rule could affect high school prospects in Minnesota, based on conversations with coaches, athletes and others:

Potential timing

NCAA leadership will meet on May 22 to further discuss the rule, which reportedly could include voting on the proposal. NCAA president Charlie Baker seemed optimistic on the process, telling ESPN that “their direction to the D-I cabinet is full speed ahead on figuring this out.”

The actual implementation of the new rule is proposed to start Aug. 1 entering the 2026-27 school year.

Biggest ramifications

Five-in-five would be a major rule change in college athletics, and it would also be felt far and wide across high school sports. It would change the scholarship landscape, with varying levels of impact depending on the sport.

Current college seniors will not be allowed to retroactively take advantage of the rule with an extra year. The 2026 high school graduation class will be the first athletes placed under the new standard as freshmen, which means their clock would start this fall.