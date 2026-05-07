How the NCAA’s proposed five-year eligibility rule could impact Minnesota high school recruits

The 2027 class
Prep Hoops Girls recruiting analyst Grant McGinnis has a message for high school seniors: “If you have a good offer on the table, you need to think seriously about saying ‘Yes’ right now.” McGinnis anticipates the high school recruiting landscape experiencing “chaos immediately” if the five-year rule passes.
Athletes in the state’s class of 2027 are hoping to impress college coaches this spring and summer, but those coaches might have a different perspective if five-in-five transfers become available during the 2027-28 school year.
A high school soccer player in their sophomore year, for example, is years away from joining a college team, and coaches can’t know how many spots will be available that far in advance.
Will there be more offers for the high school class of 2028 once colleges navigate the rule change? Maybe not.
Olympic sports
The transfer portal, colleges having to share millions of dollars in revenue with athletes, and athletes being allowed to profit from endorsement and sponsorship deals, have greatly impacted Olympic sports, which are increasingly being cut by colleges. It’s possible the five-year rule will make matters worse, with the NCAA’s intention being to boost football.
Hockey and track and field, including long-distance and cross-country runners, generally are older athletes in college. Many of them would be ineligible or only have a year or two left in the new era. That might technically open roster spots for more high school prospects, but not if they’re unable to play at that level. Their sports would be filled with more experienced athletes.
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