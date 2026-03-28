Totino-Grace collects fourth 3A title in five years with 72-70 win over DeLaSalle

If DeLaSalle was the premier Class 3A boys basketball dynasty in the 2010s, Totino-Grace has made its case that this is the Eagles’ decade.

No. 1 seed Totino-Grace defeated No. 2 DeLaSalle 72-70 at Williams Arena on Saturday, March 28, to secure its fourth Class 3A state title in five years.

The Islanders raised seven championship banners between 2012 and 2019. Then, starting in 2022, the Eagles won their first three state titles, back-to-back-to-back, until falling to eventual champ Alexandria in last year’s quarterfinals.

Totino-Grace senior guard Tian Chatman had watched his older brother, Taison, now a guard at Ohio State, help the Eagles to those first two trophies, both over DeLaSalle. Totino-Grace head coach Nick Carroll showed his team footage of the final seconds of those two games ahead of this year’s state tournament.

And Chatman was the final player with the ball in his hands Saturday. He scooped up a loose ball for a post-buzzer dunk as he and junior guard Malachi Hill locked up the Islanders in the backcourt in the game’s final seconds, preventing a chance at a game winner.

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“We actually talked about before, we just want to hype the crowd up, bring the energy,” said Chatman of his final play. He got pregame words of advice from his brother: “Make sure you get it done.”

Totino-Grace, its roster rolling deep, got it done, behind 19 points off the bench from junior guard Jaylan Hynes and a double-double from All-Minnesota senior forward Dothan Ijadimbola — even when the Islanders cut it close late.

After facing a 10-point deficit at halftime, DeLaSalle was better able to find sophomore forward Ichima Idoko (23 points) and junior guard Deon Wallace-Johnson (19 points) at the rim in the second half. The Islanders trimmed the lead to one point twice after halftime — first with 8:01 left in the game, then again with 7.1 seconds left.