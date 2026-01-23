Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

Tougher opponents are ahead for the top boys hoops teams in the state, but one of them might not be challenged as much as the rest.

Maple Grove center Jack Thelen (31) guards Tartan forward Emmanuel Oyesanmi (11) during a game at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn. on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The order of the top four teams in Minnesota remain the same for the second straight week.

Tartan may not be challenged until later in the regular season, but there will be tests around the corner for Wayzata, Totino-Grace and Cretin-Derham Hall.

Can they stay in the hunt to keep up the pressure on the Titans for the top spot?

The biggest surprise of the new year is Buffalo, hands down. The Bison are moving their way up in Class 4A and the loaded Lake Conference.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Tartan (11-0) Previous: 1

The Titans have been cruising since a seven-point win Dec. 27 against Maple Grove in the Capitol City Classic. They have beaten opponents by an average of 23 points in the past six games, which helped them get off to a 6-0 start to Metro East Conference play.

2. Wayzata (14-2) Previous: 2

The Trojans responded well after suffering their first loss to Minnesota competition this season by scoring a combined 213 points in wins against St. Michael-Albertville and Eden Prairie. Seniors Nolen Anderson, Christian Wiggins and Isaac Olmstead combined for 64 and 68 points in those games.

3. Totino-Grace (3A, 13-2) Previous: 3

The Eagles are on a seven-game winning streak, which included beating Richfield, the second-ranked team in Class 3A, at the MLK Classic on Jan. 19 without starting point guard Malachi Hill. The junior standout could be out a few weeks or more after suffering a fracture in his non-shooting hand.

4. Cretin-Derham Hall (12-2) Previous: 4

The Raiders are on an eight-game win streak since falling on Dec. 19 at Totino-Grace by just two points. In that span, senior guard and St. Thomas recruit JoJo Mitchell has scored at least 20 points four times and recorded at least two steals six times.

5. Buffalo (13-1) Previous: 13

The Bison are arguably the biggest surprise team in the state so far this season, especially after opening Lake Conference play with a 4-1 record. Three of their wins have been against ranked league opponents: Maple Grove, Hopkins and Eden Prairie.

6. Richfield (3A, 15-1) Previous: 6

The Spartans could only hold on to the No. 1 ranking in Class 3A for a week until Totino-Grace snatched it back. After falling 80-66 against the Eagles in the MLK Classic, Richfield improved to 8-0 in the Tri-Metro Conference following a blowout against St. Anthony.

7. Maple Grove (10-4) Previous: 5

The Crimson went from their best win of the season to a disappointing home loss in the span of a week. But Buffalo is no slouch. And offense isn’t the problem. Baboucarr Ann and Max Iversen combined for 45 points in the loss to the surging Bison.

8. East Ridge (11-4) Previous: 8

The Raptors showed their potential with a win against Totino-Grace on Jan. 2. They were humbled against West Allis Central in Milwaukee last weekend but returned to Minnesota to beat rival Stillwater on the road.

9. DeLaSalle (3A, 11-2) Previous: 9

The Islanders have won five straight games since their one-point loss to Richfield on Jan. 3. They’ve scored at least 82 points in four of those victories, including 91-50 against a talented Bloomington Kennedy squad.

10. Alexandria (10-3) Previous: 10

The Cardinals are on a six-game win streak since they lost to DeLaSalle and Cretin-Derham Hall in late December. They have one of the top senior trios in the state with Gavin Roderick and Mason and Talan Witt, who combined for 64 points Tuesday vs. Willmar.

11. Hopkins (10-5) Previous: 7

The Royals’ six-game win streak came to an end with back-to-back losses to Eden Prairie and Buffalo last week. They bounced back by beating Minnetonka by 20 points, but coach Ken Novak Jr. will be looking for more consistency from a talented group.

12. Mahtomedi (3A, 13-2) Previous: 12

The Zephyrs have been led on a five-game winning streak by one of the top juniors in the state in 6-8 Willie Roelofs, who has two 40-point performances.

13. St. Paul Johnson (3A, 10-2) Previous: 11

The Governors were riding high with a 9-0 start, but they suffered two losses in three games by double figures against St. Paul Central and Minnehaha Academy.

14. Eden Prairie (11-3) Previous: 14

The Eagles have a Mr. Basketball candidate with senior guard Hamze Yusuf, who scored 28 points in a win against Hopkins on Jan. 13. But Yusuf’s 25 points weren’t enough in a blowout loss to Wayzata a week later.

15. Farmington (11-2) Previous: 15

The Tigers have won seven of their last eight games, the most recent on Jan. 20 against Lakeville North, despite 6-8 junior and leading scorer Briggs Sheridan being limited to eight points.

16. Northfield (3A, 14-1) Previous: 16

The Raiders will be put to the test and have their 14-game win streak tested during their toughest stretch of the season with Mankato East, Rochester Mayo and Faribault up next.

17. Rochester Mayo (15-3) Previous: 18

The Spartans have won six straight since losing to Maple Grove and Farmington in December. Junior Elliot Myszkowski had big games recently with 27 points vs. Mankato East and 23 points vs. Austin.

18. Henning (1A, 15-0) Previous: 19

The Hornets have been No. 1 in Class 1A for several weeks thanks to senior guard Kale Misegades, who had 29 points to help him break the school boys and girls career record with 2,972 points Jan. 22 against Parkers Prairie.

19. Mankato East (3A, 11-4) Previous: 24

The Cougars have won six of their last seven, including a fourth straight win on Jan. 20 against Westonka behind 39 points combined from Lucas Gustafson, Braden Petzel and Griffin Schott.

20. Lakeville South (12-2) Previous: unranked

The Cougars have won eight of their last nine games, including five straight heading into Friday’s big rivalry game against Lakeville North. Sophomore Nolan Greene has been his team’s most consistent scoring threat.

21. Blaine (14-1) Previous rank: 20

The Bengals opened the season with a 14-0 record before being upset by Robbinsdale Armstrong 75-64 on Jan. 21. They are led this season by senior Shiloh Ayitey.

22. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (2A, 12-0) Previous: 23

The Tigers have yet to lose behind the trio of Tyson Grove and Alex and Riley Asmus, who combine for more than 46 points per game.

23. Belle Plaine (2A, 10-2) Previous: 21

These Tigers might fall from the No. 1 ranking in Class 2A after losing Jan. 20 against Southwest Christian. Senior Ethan Martin, who had a 41-point game this season, is a Mr. Basketball candidate.

24. Goodhue (2A, 15-1) Previous: 25

The Wildcats are on an eight-game win streak after beating Kasson-Mantorville on Jan. 22. Look out for sophomore Alex Loos, who has seven games with 20 or more points this season.

25. Prior Lake (11-4) Previous: unranked

The Lakers lost four of five games to begin the season, including against Wayzata and Totino-Grace, but they’ve responded with 10 straight wins entering Saturday’s matchup with Cretin-Derham Hall.

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

