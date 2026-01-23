Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

The order of the top four teams in Minnesota remain the same for the second straight week.

Tartan may not be challenged until later in the regular season, but there will be tests around the corner for Wayzata, Totino-Grace and Cretin-Derham Hall.

Can they stay in the hunt to keep up the pressure on the Titans for the top spot?

The biggest surprise of the new year is Buffalo, hands down. The Bison are moving their way up in Class 4A and the loaded Lake Conference.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Tartan (11-0) Previous: 1

The Titans have been cruising since a seven-point win Dec. 27 against Maple Grove in the Capitol City Classic. They have beaten opponents by an average of 23 points in the past six games, which helped them get off to a 6-0 start to Metro East Conference play.

2. Wayzata (14-2) Previous: 2