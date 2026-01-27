Skip to main content
Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 8

Tartan, Wayzata tie for No. 1 in Class 4A, Orono climbs in 3A top 10.

Orono Spartans head coach Barry Wohler saw his team make a significant climb in the Class 3A top 10, going from No. 10 to No. 6. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

There were some notable changes in the Minnesota Boys Basketball Coaches Association top 10 poll released on Jan. 25

In Class 4A, Prior Lake, unranked in the previous poll, moved to No. 5. Also in 4A, Wayzata went from No. 2 to a tie for No. 1 with undefeated Tartan.

In Class 2A, Belle Plaine dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Goodhue took hold of the No. 1 spot. The biggest jump in 2A poll was Southwest Christian, jumping from No. 7 to No. 4. Only No. 8 Albany remained in the same spot.

Orono made a significant climb in the Class 3A top 10, going from No. 10 to No. 6.

Four other teams are ranked this week after not making the previous poll: Sartell-St. Stephen at No. 9, Grand Rapids at No. 10 in Class 3A ranking. Southland at No. 8 and undefeated Liberty Classical at No. 10 are new to the Class 1A ranking.

Class 4A

T1. Tartan (13-0). Previous: No. 1

T1. Wayzata (15-2). Previous: No. 2

3. Buffalo (14-1). Previous: No. 5

4. Maple Grove (10-4). Previous: No. 3

5. Prior Lake (12-4). Previous: unranked

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (13-3). Previous: No. 4

7. Eden Prairie (12-3). Previous: No. 7

8. Alexandria (10-3). Previous: No. 9

9. Farmington (12-3). Previous: No. 6

10. Lakeville South (12-3). Previous: No. 10

Class 3A

1. Totino-Grace (12-2). Previous: 1

2. Richfield (15-1). Previous: 2

3. DeLaSalle (11-2). Previous: 3

4. Northfield (15-1). Previous: No. 4

5. Mahtomedi (13-2). Previous: 5

6. Orono (9-6). Previous: 10

7. St. Paul Johnson (11-3). Previous: 6

8. Mankato East (11-5). Previous: 7

9. Sartell-St. Stephen (9-4). Previous: unranked

10. Grand Rapids (12-3). Previous: unranked

Class 2A

1. Goodhue (15-1). Previous: No. 2

2. Morris (12-0). Previous: No. 3

3. Montevideo (13-1). Previous: No. 5

4. Southwest Christian (12-3). Previous: No. 7

5. Belle Plaine (10-2). Previous: No. 1

6. Pequot Lakes (12-1). Previous: No. 4

7. Holy Family (9-3). Previous: No. 6

8. Albany (11-2). Previous: No. 8

9. Annandale (11-2). Previous: No. 10

10. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (14-2). Previous: No. 9

Class 1A

1. Henning (15-0). Previous: No. 1

2. Red Lake County (14-0). Previous: No. 2

3. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (17-0). Previous: No. 3

4. Hills-Beaver Creek (14-0). Previous: No. 4

5. Central Minnesota Christian (13-1). Previous: No. 6

6. Pelican Rapids (12-3). Previous: No. 5

7. Cherry (12-3). Previous: No. 7

8. Southland (14-1). Previous: unranked

9. Wabasso (15-1). Previous: No. 9

10. Liberty Classical (16-0). Previous: unranked

