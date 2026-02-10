Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Winter sport achievers gather in a group of seven

Devin Jacobs

Sartell • boys hockey

In his third season on the varsity, the junior forward has developed into one of the top goal-scorers in the state.

Jacobs had four goals and four assists last week in the Sabres’ three victories, which improved their record to 20-3 and extended their winning streak to 11 games.

His 60 points — 28 goals and 32 assists — on the season are a school single-season record, breaking the record of 59 set by Spencer Zweiner in 2014-15.

“Devin is a great leader and teammate,” Sartell coach Ryan Hacker said. “He dedicates a significant amount of time to helping his teammates be the best they can be. He’s had a great season but continues to deflect the attention back to his teammates and the team goals. As a player, Devin has great on-ice vision combined with great determination.”

Jacobs scored eight goals as a freshman and 12 goals last season.

Raydon Graham

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted • boys wrestling

The senior is 34-0 and ranked No. 1 at 133 pounds in Class 2A this season. Graham, the runner-up at 127 pounds at the Class 2A state meet last year, recorded his 200th career victory on Jan. 30. Graham, who was 39-10 last season, also competes in football and track and field for the Lakers.