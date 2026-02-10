Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Winter sport achievers gather in a group of seven

Devin Jacobs, Raydon Graham, Dawson Hofer, Evie Lundeen, Brylee Miller, Deron Russell and Jensyn Storhoff earn recognition for their achievements.

Clockwise from left: Jensyn Storhoff, Lanesboro girls basketball; Devin Jacobs, Sartell boys hockey; Dawson Hofer Holdingford boys basketball; Brylee Miller Fairmont girls basketball; Deron Russell Waseca boys basketball; Raydon Graham HLWW wrestling; Evie Lundeen Chaska/Chanhassen girls hockey. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Devin Jacobs

Sartell • boys hockey

In his third season on the varsity, the junior forward has developed into one of the top goal-scorers in the state.

Jacobs had four goals and four assists last week in the Sabres’ three victories, which improved their record to 20-3 and extended their winning streak to 11 games.

His 60 points — 28 goals and 32 assists — on the season are a school single-season record, breaking the record of 59 set by Spencer Zweiner in 2014-15.

“Devin is a great leader and teammate,” Sartell coach Ryan Hacker said. “He dedicates a significant amount of time to helping his teammates be the best they can be. He’s had a great season but continues to deflect the attention back to his teammates and the team goals. As a player, Devin has great on-ice vision combined with great determination.”

Jacobs scored eight goals as a freshman and 12 goals last season.

Raydon Graham

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted • boys wrestling

The senior is 34-0 and ranked No. 1 at 133 pounds in Class 2A this season. Graham, the runner-up at 127 pounds at the Class 2A state meet last year, recorded his 200th career victory on Jan. 30. Graham, who was 39-10 last season, also competes in football and track and field for the Lakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dawson Hofer

Holdingford • boys basketball

The 6-foot-3 junior guard/forward is averaging 28.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Huskers, who were 14-5 through Feb. 9. Hofer became the first player in school history to surpass 2,000 career points when he scored 45 points in the Huskers’ 101-81 victory over Kimball last month. Hofer, who is shooting 58.7% from the field and 38 percent on three-pointers, is nearing 1,000 career rebounds.

Recent Coverage

Evie Lundeen

Chaska/Chanhassen • girls hockey

The junior forward led the Stormhawks in scoring for the second consecutive season. She led the team in points (32), goals (15) and assists (17) as the Chaska/Chanhassen finished with their best record (12-12-2) since the 2019-20 season. In her third season on the varsity, she also led the Stormhawks in blocked shots. Last season she had 13 goals and 14 assists.

Brylee Miller

Fairmont • girls basketball

In her fifth year on the varsity and fourth year in the Cardinals’ starting lineup, the 6-foot senior guard recently surpassed 2,000 points for her career. In reaching the milestone in a 62-56 victory over Pipestone on Jan. 30, she scored 40 points to break her own school single-game record of 39 points. Miller, who has committed to Minnesota State Mankato and is a finalist for Ms. Basketball, has scored 30 or more points in 12 games this season for the Cardinals, who are ranked No. 8 in Class 2A. Miller is nearing the school’s scoring career record — for boys or girls — of 2,113.

Deron Russell

Waseca • boys basketball

The senior guard became the school’s all-time career scoring leader when he surpassed Malik Willingham’s career total of 2,005 points in the Bluejays’ 61-57 victory over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Feb. 2. “He is such a fantastic leader for our team and the best leader we have in our school,” Bluejays coach Seth Anderson said. “Our school culture has never been better than it is right now and it’s mostly because he does everything right, works hard, stays humble, and everyone else follows suit.” Russell, who has committed to play football for North Dakota State, opened the season with a school-record 48 points in the Bluejays’ loss on Dec. 2.

Jensyn Storhoff

Lanesboro • girls basketball

The senior guard, in her fifth season on the Burros’ varsity, recently became the leading scorer in school history. Storhoff, who surpassed 2,000 career points against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Jan. 30, is averaging 21.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.4 steals per game. Storhoff, who will play college basketball at Morningside, is shooting 47% on two-point attempts and 36% on three-point attempts.

Nominate an athlete: Want to nominate a student-athlete for Athletes of the Week consideration? Email us at varsity@startribune.com

Comment

About the Author

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See More

More From Strib Varsity

Minnesota high school sports scores for Feb. 5-7

Strib Varsity

What to watch this week: Hockey battles, wrestling section tournaments highlight busy schedule

Strib Varsity

Comments