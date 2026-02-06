Watch the Class 3A, Section 6 wrestling semifinals and final, only on Strib Varsity

Across the state, 64 wrestling teams are vying to make the Class 3A state tournament, and Strib Varsity subscribers can watch one team punch its ticket on Friday, Feb. 13.
The semifinals and final of Class 3A, Section 6 will all be streamed exclusively here. The field includes Chaska/Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Edina, Minneapolis Washburn, Minnetonka, Richfield, Shakopee and Waconia.
The semifinals will begin around 6:30 p.m. after the conclusion of the first round. The championship will start around 8 p.m. with the winners of each semifinal.
The video player for the streams will appear here in this article early next week.
Shakopee has won the section tournament the past two years as the No. 1 seed, meeting No. 2 seed Waconia in the final both times. The Sabers were the Class 3A state runners-up last season and look poised to return to St. Paul. They’ve held the No. 3 spot in the Guillotine’s Minnesota Class 3A wrestling rankings all season, behind defending champion St. Michael-Albertville and Stillwater, which finished third at state last year after falling to Shakopee 27-26 in the semifinals.
