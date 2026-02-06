Watch the Class 2A, Section 5 wrestling semifinals and final, only on Strib Varsity

Eight spots are up for grabs in the Class 2A wrestling state tournament, and Strib Varsity subscribers can watch one team punch its ticket on Saturday, Feb. 14.

The semifinals and final of Class 2A, Section 5 will all be streamed exclusively here. The section includes Benilde-St. Margaret’s/Chesterton Academy, Bloomington Kennedy, Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights/DeLaSalle, Fridley, Minneapolis Camden, Minneapolis Edison, Minneapolis North, Minneapolis Roosevelt, Minneapolis South, Minneapolis Southwest, Cooper and Totino-Grace.

The semifinals will begin at noon, and the championship will start at 1:30 p.m. with the winners of each semifinal.