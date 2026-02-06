Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Watch the Class 2A, Section 5 wrestling semifinals and final, only on Strib Varsity

The wrestling team section tournament on Saturday, Feb. 14, at Totino-Grace will send one squad to Grand Casino Arena.

Totino-Grace wrestlers line up to be inspected at the 2025 state tournament. Looking to return to state, the Eagles will host the Class 2A, Section 5 tournament on Feb. 14, and the semifinals and final will be streamed live on Strib Varsity. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Eight spots are up for grabs in the Class 2A wrestling state tournament, and Strib Varsity subscribers can watch one team punch its ticket on Saturday, Feb. 14.

The semifinals and final of Class 2A, Section 5 will all be streamed exclusively here. The section includes Benilde-St. Margaret’s/Chesterton Academy, Bloomington Kennedy, Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights/DeLaSalle, Fridley, Minneapolis Camden, Minneapolis Edison, Minneapolis North, Minneapolis Roosevelt, Minneapolis South, Minneapolis Southwest, Cooper and Totino-Grace.

The semifinals will begin at noon, and the championship will start at 1:30 p.m. with the winners of each semifinal.

Related Coverage

The video player for the streams will appear here in this article early next week.

Totino-Grace has advanced to the state tournament each of the past five seasons and will look to do so again. The Eagles have floated on the fringes of The Guillotine’s Class 2A rankings all year.

The Strib Varsity Wrestling Hub

All of Strib Varsity’s wrestling coverage lands in one spot: our Strib Varsity Wrestling Hub. With the state tournament right around the corner, make sure this page becomes a part of your daily reading habits. Strib Varsity will produce expanded coverage of wrestling leading up to and all the way through the annual state tournament later this month.

Comment

About the Author

Star Tribune staff

See More
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Wrestling

Watch the Class 3A, Section 6 wrestling semifinals and final, only on Strib Varsity

Wrestling

Comments