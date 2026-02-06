Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

Are we in the eye of a hurricane? Or the Minnesotan equivalent: the eye of a snowstorm?

Girls basketball conference play barrels on, but this week, rumblings in the power rankings were relatively quiet. The higher-ranked team won in each of this week’s six matchups between teams ranked in the Minnesota Top 25.

That’s not to say the games weren’t exciting — far from it. Perhaps we’re fine-tuning our understanding of how the state’s best compare as the regular season winds down.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 4A unless noted otherwise. College commitments are listed in parentheses.

1. Wayzata (17-3) Previous: No. 1

Four Lake Conference teams are packed into our top 10, but the Trojans remain atop the rankings and their stacked conference.

In a 100-43 win over Edina, senior Kate Amelotte (Creighton) and sophomore Mallory McBeth combined for 41 points, while freshman Brielle Denkmann came off the bench for a game-high 17 points in Wayzata’s 95-32 win over Buffalo.

2. Hopkins (19-2) Previous: No. 2