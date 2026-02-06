Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

Order among higher-ranked teams stays relatively still as regular season winds down.

Maple Grove senior Sophia Anderson releases a shot during the Crimson's win over Lakeville South at the Breakdown Community Clash at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)
Comment

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Are we in the eye of a hurricane? Or the Minnesotan equivalent: the eye of a snowstorm?

Girls basketball conference play barrels on, but this week, rumblings in the power rankings were relatively quiet. The higher-ranked team won in each of this week’s six matchups between teams ranked in the Minnesota Top 25.

That’s not to say the games weren’t exciting — far from it. Perhaps we’re fine-tuning our understanding of how the state’s best compare as the regular season winds down.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 4A unless noted otherwise. College commitments are listed in parentheses.

1. Wayzata (17-3) Previous: No. 1

Four Lake Conference teams are packed into our top 10, but the Trojans remain atop the rankings and their stacked conference.

In a 100-43 win over Edina, senior Kate Amelotte (Creighton) and sophomore Mallory McBeth combined for 41 points, while freshman Brielle Denkmann came off the bench for a game-high 17 points in Wayzata’s 95-32 win over Buffalo.

2. Hopkins (19-2) Previous: No. 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Hopkins’ defense stifled both the leading scorers of Orono, the top-ranked team in Class 3A, and the depth of fellow top-10 squad Maple Grove. Junior guard Jaliyah Diggs led with 17 points in the Royals’ 64-53 win over Orono, while junior forward Erma Walker scored 21 to help beat the Crimson.

Hopkins junior guard Jaliyah Diggs guards Orono senior guard Mya Moore at the Breakdown Community Clash at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)

3. Providence Academy (2A, 16-3) Previous: 3

Related Coverage

Lions senior guard Maddyn Greenway (Kentucky) became the third Minnesota girls basketball player to score 5,000 career points in a victory over Blake, then recorded 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to help Providence Academy defeat Rosemount 97-90.

4. Maple Grove (16-4) Previous: 4

Senior guard Kate Holmquist (Montana) has looked strong after returning from five missed games because of injury. Though the Crimson lost to Hopkins, they beat Minnetonka, Lakeville South and St. Michael-Albertville, with a combined 64 points across the three wins for Holmquist.

5. Rosemount (17-2) Previous: 5

The Irish cut it close late against Providence Academy, thanks to 20 points from junior guard Gianna Carpentier, but couldn’t close the gap with the top 2A squad. In an 81-36 victory over Eagan, sophomore guard Ashna Ramlall led all scorers with 18 points.

Providence junior guard Emma Millerbernd dribbles past Rosemount sophomore guard Ashna Ramlall at the Breakdown Community Clash at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)

6. Minnetonka (17-4) Previous: 6

Sophomore forward Ari Peterson totaled 47 points across the Skippers’ loss to Maple Grove and an 82-72 victory over Edina.

7. Rochester Mayo (21-1) Previous: 7

The Spartans cracked 100 points in both wins this week. Sophomore forward Maggie Dyer scored 32 against Mankato West, while sophomore guard Amelia Mills had 31 and senior guard Mia Banks 25 in a victory over Rochester John Marshall.

Replay Rochester Mayo’s win over Rochester John Marshall here.

8. Orono (3A, 18-3) Previous: 8

Senior Amelia Schwendimann (Concordia St. Paul) stepped up for the Spartans, with 21 points in their loss to Hopkins and another 20 in an 82-43 victory over St. Louis Park.

9. Stewartville (3A, 19-1) Previous: 10

Stewartville is making its case for the top spot in a stacked Class 3A with an 80-70 victory over Marshall, holding their opponent to just 26 second-half points. Senior guard Audrey Shindelar’s 32 points also pushed Stewartville to an 89-54 victory over Jordan.

Watch Stewartville host Rochester Lourdes on Feb. 9.

10. East Ridge (18-3) Previous: 9

There were no games this week for the Raptors, so their eight-game win streak through Suburban East Conference play remains intact.

11. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3A, 16-4) Previous: 11

The Red Knights recovered from their second loss of the year to Orono with wins over Bloomington Jefferson and St. Louis Park, led by a combined 35 points from sharpshooting junior guard Pressley Watkins.

Stream Benilde-St. Margaret’s game against Waconia on Feb. 12.

12. Marshall (3A, 17-3) Previous: 12

Before their loss to Stewartville, the Tigers picked up a 73-23 Big South Conference win over Waseca.

13. Hill-Murray (3A, 17-2) Previous: 13

Junior guard Mya Wilson racked up 49 points across a 79-27 win over Simley and a 79-37 defeat of Hastings.

14. Monticello (18-3) Previous: 14

Senior guard Samantha Voll (St. Thomas) scored 26 points, grabbed six rebounds and had three assists in a 62-47 win over Becker.

15. Eastview (16-5) Previous: 15

After wins over Apple Valley and Cottage Grove, the Lightning are even with Lakeville South for second in the South Suburban Conference, trailing only Rosemount.

16. Waconia (16-5) Previous: 16

After back-to-back losses, the Wildcats returned to their winning ways, defeating Chaska 75-64 and New Prague 69-44. Senior Addison Bryfczynski recorded 18 points and seven rebounds in the first game, then a 36-point, 10-rebound double-double in the second.

17. Crosby-Ironton (2A, 17-5) Previous: 17

Senior guard Tori Oerhlein (Minnesota) shot 8-for-11 from three-point range in a 54-point performance against Aitkin. The Rangers also defeated Pine City and Mora, with Oehrlein putting up a quadruple-double (47 points, 17 rebounds, 15 assists and 13 steals) in the latter.

Freshman guard Macie Henrikson and senior forward Amaya Pahl look to help Lakeville South rally late in their loss to Maple Grove at the Breakdown Community Clash at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)

18. Lakeville South (13-8) Previous: 19

With a flurry of scoring from freshman guard Macie Henrikson, the Cougars rallied late in their four-point loss to Maple Grove, but they couldn’t close out the comeback. They bounced back with a 66-62 victory over Prior Lake.

19. Cretin-Derham Hall (3A, 14-7) Previous: 18

The Raiders were another squad with a week off from games, and are back in action against Roseville Feb. 6.

20. Chanhassen (14-6) Previous: 23

In her past three games, junior forward Kate Arnold (South Dakota) scored a total of 95 points across wins over New Prague, St. Michael-Albertville and Chaska.

Chanhassen junior forward Kate Arnold guards St. Michael-Albertville senior gurad Cail Jahnke in the Storm's win over the Knights at the Breakdown Community Clash at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)

21. Delano (3A, 15-6) Previous: 21

Junior wing Addie Iversen’s 25-point, 14-rebound double-double led the way in the Tigers’ 71-47 victory over Becker.

22. Elk River (17-5) Previous: 24

The Elks are pushing for the top spot atop the Northwest Suburban Conference after victgories over Park Center, Osseo and Anoka.

23. Duluth Marshall (2A, 13-6) Previous: 20

The Hilltoppers went on a 17-2 run to seal a 64-47 win over Minnehaha Academy, getting 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from junior guard Candice Ndomb.

Despite a 50-point, 10-rebound performance from sophomore guard Chloe Johnson, Duluth Marshall lost 90-83 to Rice Lake.

24. Forest Lake (17-4) Previous: unranked

The well-rounded Rangers are back in the Top 25 after victories over Irondale and Cambridge-Isanti. Senior Kendal Damon (South Dakota Mines) led with a collective 29 points.

25. Mountain Iron-Buhl (1A, 21-0) Previous: 25

These Rangers remain the cream of the crop in the state’s smallest size classification, still undefeated after victories over Pequot Lakes, Ely and Cromwell-Wright.

Stream the Rangers’ game against Rock Ridge on Feb. 10.

Comment

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

See More

More From Girls Basketball

These sister duos and trios are taking over high school girls basketball

Girls Basketball

Tracking state’s all-time basketball scoring record for Maddyn Greenway and Tori Oehrlein

Girls Basketball

Comments