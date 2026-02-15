Minnesota’s 36 high school high kick dance teams took a trip around the world within the confines of Target Center during the state tournament on Saturday, Feb. 14.

From reigning 2A state champ Totino-Grace’s “Mambo Italiano” routine and Westonka’s “Mr. Worldwide” kick line, to Rogers’ French-inspired turn series and Orono’s “Welcome to Miami” neon sequence, the theme of the day was glitter and globetrotting.

But Brainerd proved that sometimes the best inspiration is close to home.

The team’s jazzy “A Tribute to Fosse” landed the Kixters their third state high kick title in a row and their second 3A title of 2026 after Friday’s victory in the jazz competition. The school had never previously won both titles in the same year. Brainerd’s last state title before its current run began in 2024 came in 1999.

Head coach Cindy Clough credits the latest victory to how close-knit the team is, growing up dancing at the same studio in Brainerd.

“They are like a family,” Clough said. “For me as a coach, this has been one of my favorite years because there’s been no drama.”

“There’s so much love,” senior captain Louie Korhonen said. “We all grew up dancing at the same studio, so we really knew each other from the age of 6 to now.”

Eastview’s air, earth, water and fire “Elements” routine kicked it into second for the second year in a row.