Girls hockey state tournament: Teams, schedule and Strib Varsity predictions

This year’s girls hockey state tournament has a tall task to top the excitement of last year’s.

Both of the 2025 championship games went to overtime and saw teams avenge title game losses from the prior year. Hill-Murray beat Edina 4-3, and Dodge County won its first title with a 5-4 win over Warroad in double overtime.

In our Strib Varsity state tournament takes, we predict that one team will run it back, and another will get some tourney revenge. No matter which two teams are raising trophies at Grand Casino Arena on Feb. 21, it should be a week of great hockey.

Before the tournament begins Wednesday, Feb. 18, check out the schedule and our swing at predicting how games will play out:

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

11 a.m. Thursday: No. 8 Lakeville North (17-9-2) vs. No. 1 Hill-Murray (23-3-1)

1 p.m. Thursday: No. 5 Bemidji (20-5-1) vs. No. 4 Edina (20-4-3)

6 p.m. Thursday: No. 7 Farmington (22-4-1) vs. No. 2 Centennial/Spring Lake Park (24-3-1)

8 p.m. Thursday: No. 6 Andover (17-10-1) vs. No. 3 Holy Family (24-3)