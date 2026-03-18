Cretin-Derham Hall guard Madeleine Hamiel became the first high school prospect in Minnesota’s 2029 class to receive a scholarship offer from Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit this week.
“I thought Coach P was going to invite me on campus for a visit, but she offered,” Hamiel told Strib Varsity. “It felt amazing. She thinks I have the potential to play at that level, and it’s so motivating.”
The 5-10 Hamiel averaged 15.1 points this season to lead the Raiders to a fourth-place finish in the Class 3A state tournament. Her breakout performance at state came with 34 points, 12 rebounds and eight steals in a quarterfinal win vs. Hill-Murray.
Hamiel said she also has Division I offers from South Dakota and South Dakota State.
Plitzuweit, who led the Gophers this year to their first NCAA tournament since 2018, has offered seven other players from the 2027-30 classes in the state: Rosemount junior Amisha Ramlall, Duluth Marshall sophomore Chloe Johnson, Hill-Murray eighth-grader Ashlee Wilson and junior Mya Wilson, Minnetonka sophomore Ari Peterson, Lakeville North sophomore Sahara Wilson and Andover sophomore Logan Miller.
Ramlall, who led the Irish to their first state title last weekend, committed to the Gophers in November 2024.
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