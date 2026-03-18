Cretin-Derham Hall guard Madeleine Hamiel became the first high school prospect in Minnesota’s 2029 class to receive a scholarship offer from Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit this week.

“I thought Coach P was going to invite me on campus for a visit, but she offered,” Hamiel told Strib Varsity. “It felt amazing. She thinks I have the potential to play at that level, and it’s so motivating.”

The 5-10 Hamiel averaged 15.1 points this season to lead the Raiders to a fourth-place finish in the Class 3A state tournament. Her breakout performance at state came with 34 points, 12 rebounds and eight steals in a quarterfinal win vs. Hill-Murray.