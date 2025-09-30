Skip to main content
Streaming Friday: Becker vs. Totino-Grace in Prep Bowl rematch

Becker and Totino-Grace last met in the Class 4A state championship game. Neither team is undefeated this time, but they enter Friday’s game, streaming on Strib Varsity at 7 p.m., with 3-2 records.

Becker's Mitchell Soltau (3) reaches for a pass alongside Totino-Grace's Jaden Miller (20) and Josiah Young (2) during the Class 4A Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 22, 2024. The teams meet again Friday in a game streaming on Strib Varsity. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Neither Becker nor Totino-Grace is undefeated this time, but you’ll still want to watch the teams play Friday night.

The Bulldogs and Eagles, both 3-2 overall, meet for a rematch of the 2024 Class 4A football state championship in a game livestreaming on Strib Varsity. Watch it at 7 p.m. here.

Becker won the last meeting 24-8, securing its fourth state title on its 18th visit to the state tournament. Totino-Grace was making its 28th state tournament appearance and has won 10 state championships, most recently the Class 6A title in 2016. The Eagles moved to Class 4A in 2023.

The Eagles opened the season with losses to Rocori, which is on the fringes of the Class 4A state rankings released Tuesday, and Stewartville, ranked seventh in 4A. They’ll face Hutchinson, a team Becker beat 42-6, next week before closing the regular season against Byron, still undefeated and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A and No. 10 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25.

The Bulldogs’ two losses came at No. 5 Orono and No. 4 Fergus Falls. Fergus Falls is also No. 24 in the Minnesota Top 25. Becker will take on Rocori next week, and it will face Detroit Lakes to finish the regular season.

