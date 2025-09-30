Skip to main content
Streaming Friday: Kasson-Mantorville vs. Byron in battle of unbeaten football teams

It’s a must-see matchup of two of Class 4A’s top teams, with section seeding on the line, streaming live on Strib Varsity at 7 p.m.

Byron's Kale Robinson escapes the grasps of Rocori's Kyle Honer in the second quarter during the Class 4A football state semifinal matchup between Byron and Rocori High Schools at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. ] Elizabeth Flores • liz.flores@startribune.com
Byron played in the 2023 state tournament after beating Kasson-Mantorville in the section championship. The two teams meet Friday in a game that could foreshadow who gets the state tournament berth this season. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Two 5-0 teams go head to head when Byron hosts Kasson-Mantorville on Friday. The team that comes out 6-0 will be a favorite to make the state tournament.

Strib Varsity subscribers can watch the section rivals face off at 7 p.m. here.

Byron beat Kasson-Mantorville in the Class 4A, Section 1 championship in 2023 and 2024. The KoMets beat the Bears in the section final in 2021 and made it to the Prep Bowl, where they lost to Hutchinson.

Dubbed “what is set up to be the Game of the Year in Class 4A” by Strib Varsity’s Jim Paulsen, who has Byron at No. 10 in his Minnesota Top 25 and Kasson-Mantorville right outside looking in, Friday’s matchup is a can’t-miss. The Bears were No. 1 in Class 4A in last week’s media poll, compiled by Strib Varsity, and the KoMets were No. 3.

Among those to watch are two athletes heading to colleges in the state next year: Kasson-Mantorville’s Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon, committed to St. Thomas, and Byron’s Carson Heimer, committed to Minnesota State Mankato.

You’ll also want to tune in to “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” at 9:30. Byron coach Ben Halder and Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Sean Baker are each expected to join Shaver to discuss the Frandsen Bank Feature Game of the Night.

Star Tribune staff

