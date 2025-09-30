Two 5-0 teams go head to head when Byron hosts Kasson-Mantorville on Friday. The team that comes out 6-0 will be a favorite to make the state tournament.

Strib Varsity subscribers can watch the section rivals face off at 7 p.m. here.

Byron beat Kasson-Mantorville in the Class 4A, Section 1 championship in 2023 and 2024. The KoMets beat the Bears in the section final in 2021 and made it to the Prep Bowl, where they lost to Hutchinson.

Dubbed “what is set up to be the Game of the Year in Class 4A” by Strib Varsity’s Jim Paulsen, who has Byron at No. 10 in his Minnesota Top 25 and Kasson-Mantorville right outside looking in, Friday’s matchup is a can’t-miss. The Bears were No. 1 in Class 4A in last week’s media poll, compiled by Strib Varsity, and the KoMets were No. 3.

Among those to watch are two athletes heading to colleges in the state next year: Kasson-Mantorville’s Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon, committed to St. Thomas, and Byron’s Carson Heimer, committed to Minnesota State Mankato.

You’ll also want to tune in to “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” at 9:30. Byron coach Ben Halder and Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Sean Baker are each expected to join Shaver to discuss the Frandsen Bank Feature Game of the Night.