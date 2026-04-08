The spring season has begun, and in addition to baseball, softball and lacrosse (visit the livestreams page to see what’s coming up in those sports), Strib Varsity is streaming track and field, starting with the April 15 girls meet at Mounds View.

The meet features the Mustangs and fellow Suburban East teams East Ridge, Forest Lake, Irondale, Roseville, Stillwater, White Bear Lake and Woodbury. Superior (Wis.) will also compete.

Watch the meet on Wednesday, April 15, at 4 p.m. here. The video player will appear in this article before the meet.