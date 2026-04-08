The spring season has begun, and in addition to baseball, softball and lacrosse (visit the livestreams page to see what’s coming up in those sports), Strib Varsity is streaming track and field, starting with the April 15 girls meet at Mounds View.
The meet features the Mustangs and fellow Suburban East teams East Ridge, Forest Lake, Irondale, Roseville, Stillwater, White Bear Lake and Woodbury. Superior (Wis.) will also compete.
Watch the meet on Wednesday, April 15, at 4 p.m. here. The video player will appear in this article before the meet.
Three of the nine programs competing were ranked in the Minnesota Track and Field Coaches Association’s girls true team preseason poll for Class 3A. Roseville is No. 6, Stillwater is No. 7 and Mounds View is No. 9.
Livestreaming
Visit the Strib Varsity livestreaming homepage anytime to see what’s coming up, and to watch games on-demand that we’ve streamed in the past.
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