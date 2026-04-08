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Watch the Mounds View varsity girls track meet on April 15

East Ridge, Forest Lake, Irondale, Roseville, Stillwater, Superior, White Bear Lake and Woodbury visit Mounds View for a girls track meet, streaming live on Strib Varsity.

Nine teams will compete in a varsity girls track and field meet April 15 at Mounds View, and Strib Varsity subscribers can watch the running events live here. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The spring season has begun, and in addition to baseball, softball and lacrosse (visit the livestreams page to see what’s coming up in those sports), Strib Varsity is streaming track and field, starting with the April 15 girls meet at Mounds View.

The meet features the Mustangs and fellow Suburban East teams East Ridge, Forest Lake, Irondale, Roseville, Stillwater, White Bear Lake and Woodbury. Superior (Wis.) will also compete.

Watch the meet on Wednesday, April 15, at 4 p.m. here. The video player will appear in this article before the meet.

Related Coverage

Three of the nine programs competing were ranked in the Minnesota Track and Field Coaches Association’s girls true team preseason poll for Class 3A. Roseville is No. 6, Stillwater is No. 7 and Mounds View is No. 9.

Livestreaming

Visit the Strib Varsity livestreaming homepage anytime to see what’s coming up, and to watch games on-demand that we’ve streamed in the past.

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