Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Spring sports standouts in a group of seven

Gavin Freese

Rosemount • boys volleyball

After studying abroad last year, Gavin Freese has made an immediate impact in his return to the Rosemount boys volleyball team.

The outside hitter had 25 kills while leading the Irish to victories in their first two matches of the season.

Freese had 10 kills as the Irish swept visiting Stillwater, 25-10, 25-20, 25-15, in their season opener on Tuesday, March 31. Two days later, he had 15 kills as the Irish rallied for a 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-9 victory at Park of Cottage Grove.

Freese, who was a starter for the Irish volleyball team two years ago as a sophomore, spent his junior year studying in Japan. Freese, a three-year letterwinner in wrestling for the Irish, competed in volleyball and wrestling in Japan.

Freese wrote on a recruiting website that competing and training abroad, “forced me to adapt quickly, communicate across language barriers, and stay composed in unfamiliar situations.”

Emelia Arntson

Climax-Fisher/Sacred Heart/Riverside Christian • track and field

The eighth-grader opened the season with a victory in the mile and the 3,200-meter run at the 24-team Mike Grandall Invitational on March 20 at the University of North Dakota. Arntson, who placed 13th in the 3,200 at last year’s Class 1A state meet, had times of 5 minutes, 30 seconds in the mile and 12:06 in the 3200.