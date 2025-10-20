Cretin-Derham Hall forward Ty Schlagel, one of the top three boys basketball players in Minnesota’s 2027 class, announced his commitment Monday to play collegiately at Nebraska.

A 6-7 junior, Schlagel visited Nebraska, Wisconsin and Notre Dame this fall and decided the Cornhuskers were the best fit. He verbally committed to Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg and staff Saturday after they defeated BYU in an exhibition game.

“I love the coaching staff with Coach Hoiberg and his assistants,” Schlagel told Strib Varsity. “I just feel like they help me get to the next level and take me where I want to be. Nebraska’s also a great school with great facilities. And the fanbase is absolutely amazing.”

Schlagel, who averaged a team-best 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds as a sophomore, picked up scholarship offers from the Gophers and Iowa last year, but the recruitment slowed with those programs recently.

“I think [new Gophers coach] Niko [Medved] is going to have a great year and wish him the best of luck,” said Schlagel. “Personally, I think Nebraska was a better fit and the playing style fit me better. But I had a great relationship with Minnesota’s coaching staff.”

Cretin-Derham Hall has two boys basketball players committed to Division I programs; the other is St. Thomas recruit JoJo Mitchell.

Mitchell and Schlagel helped the Raiders reach the Class 4A state championship game last season before falling to Wayzata at Williams Arena.

In the 2027 class, Schlagel is ranked No. 1 in the state by Prep Hoops and No. 3 in the 247Sports composite ranking behind fellow four-star prospects Ahmed Nur of Hopkins and Baboucarr Ann from Maple Grove. Neither Nur nor Ann has committed to a college program.