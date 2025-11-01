Edina’s football team advanced to the Class 6A state quarterfinals for a third consecutive season on Friday, a program first, after pulling out all the tricks on Halloween night to defeat top-seeded Forest Lake 31-30 in overtime.

“That’s emotional,” said Edina head coach Jason Potts. “Back-to-back-to-back. I’m so proud of our guys.”

Edina, the fourth-seed in the tournament, will next play third-seed Eden Prairie on Friday at Osseo High School in the state quarterfinal.

The game started in Edina’s favor with a second-quarter Chase Bjorgaard touchdown. However, both DJ Westman and Kevin Ndirangu found the end zone before halftime to give Forest Lake a 14-7 lead.

The Rangers kept momentum to start the second half with a 52-yard Mack Jurkovich touchdown. Bjorgaard responded with two scores of his own, one following a turnover, to tie the game 21-21.

A Will Gremmels 33-yard field goal put Edina ahead 24-21 in the fourth quarter. But, with one second left, Forest Lake’s Jayden Onuonga hit a 42-yard field goal to tie the game 24-24 and force overtime.

Edina had possession first, and quarterback Mason West rushed for touchdown giving the Hornets a 31-24 lead. The Rangers responded with a touchdown from Gophers commit Howie Johnson, but elected for the two-point conversion and failed, handing the Hornets the 31-30 victory.