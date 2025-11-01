Skip to main content
Video: Overtime upset over Forest Lake pushes Edina into state quarterfinals

Mason West’s rushing touchdown and two-point conversion fail by Forest Lake sealed a 31-30 win for the Hornets.

The Edina football team poses with their state quarterfinal qualifying trophy after defeating Forest Lake in round two of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Alicia Tipcke)
By Alicia Tipcke

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Edina’s football team advanced to the Class 6A state quarterfinals for a third consecutive season on Friday, a program first, after pulling out all the tricks on Halloween night to defeat top-seeded Forest Lake 31-30 in overtime.

“That’s emotional,” said Edina head coach Jason Potts. “Back-to-back-to-back. I’m so proud of our guys.”

Click the video box above to see game highlights, and hear more from Jason Potts and Mason West.

Edina, the fourth-seed in the tournament, will next play third-seed Eden Prairie on Friday at Osseo High School in the state quarterfinal.

The game started in Edina’s favor with a second-quarter Chase Bjorgaard touchdown. However, both DJ Westman and Kevin Ndirangu found the end zone before halftime to give Forest Lake a 14-7 lead.

The Rangers kept momentum to start the second half with a 52-yard Mack Jurkovich touchdown. Bjorgaard responded with two scores of his own, one following a turnover, to tie the game 21-21.

A Will Gremmels 33-yard field goal put Edina ahead 24-21 in the fourth quarter. But, with one second left, Forest Lake’s Jayden Onuonga hit a 42-yard field goal to tie the game 24-24 and force overtime.

Edina had possession first, and quarterback Mason West rushed for touchdown giving the Hornets a 31-24 lead. The Rangers responded with a touchdown from Gophers commit Howie Johnson, but elected for the two-point conversion and failed, handing the Hornets the 31-30 victory.

“I think we really just fought through the whole game and played resilient,” West said. “Obviously that was a great opponent we played. We’re lucky to come out with the win.”

