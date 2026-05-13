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Minnesota high school sports scores and results for May 8-11

Golf and track and field results from around the state.

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By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

GOLF • BOYS

MAY 7

MINNESOTA

At Columbia G.C.

Concordia Academy 168, DeLaSalle 173. Medalist: Micah Stecklein, DeLaSalle, 40.

At Highland Park G.C.

St. Paul Highland Park 165, Mpls. Roosevelt 177. Medalist (par 36): Finn Warner, St. Paul Highland Park, 38.

GOLF • GIRLS

MAY 11

ST. PAUL CITY

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At Phalen G.C.

Harding 253, Humboldt 282. Medalist: Ruby Yang, Harding, 55.

MAY 8

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ROSEMOUNT IRISH INVITE

At Emerald Greens G.C.

Rosemount 319, Lakeville North 325, New Prague and Stillwater 338, Chanhassen 348, Lakeville South 361, Eastview 366, Chaska 370, Park of Cottage Grove 372, Hastings 434. Medalist (par 72): Gabi Petersen, Rosemount, 71.

TENNIS • BOYS

MAY 11

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

St. Paul Academy 6, Providence Academy 1

TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS

MAY 9

GOPHER CONFERENCE

At Janesville

JWP/WEM 171, Triton 129, United South Central/Alden-Conger 128, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue 85, Randolph 52, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 47, Medford 34, Hayfield 22, Blooming Prairie

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

At Stewartville

Pine Island 203, Stewartville 179, Byron 146, Kasson-Mantorville 130, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 82, Rochester Lourdes 80, Cannon Falls 57, Lake City 33

LEO BOND INVITATIONAL

At Faribault

Wisconsin Deaf 92, Metro Deaf 41, Minnesota Deaf 37, Rocky Mountain Deaf 19

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

At Wabasha

St. Charles 191.5, Winona Cotter/Hope Academy 163, Rushford-Peterson/Houston 138, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 102.5, Chatfield 90, Dover-Eyota 88, Lewiston-Altura 51, La Crescent-Hokah 41, Wabasha-Kellogg 24.5, Caledonia/Spring Grove 18

MAY 8

BIG LAKE INVITATIONAL

Big Lake 113, Princeton 91, Spectrum 78, PACT/Legacy 63, Parnassus Prep 30

LESUEUR-HENDERSON RELAYS

Sibley East 118, LeSueur-Henderson/MNCS 85, Lester Prairie 51, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 47, Mpls. Roosevelt 34

MATT KERO MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL

At Duluth

Duluth East 153, Hastings 116, Hermantown 90, Two Harbors 71, Moose Lake/Willow River 65, Duluth Denfeld 45.5, Cook County 43, Cromwell-Wright 42, Proctor 27.5, McGregor 19, Carlton/Wrenshall 12, Stella Maris Academy 9, Duluth Marshall 5, Silver Bay 4

SIMLEY INVITATIONAL

St. Croix Lutheran 162, Mpls. North 147, Simley 100, Hiawatha Collegiate 63, Mpls. South 38, Cretin-Derham Hall 34

MAY 7

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA INVITE

Mayer Lutheran 89.5, Norwood Young America 76.5, Lester Prairie 52, Holy Trinity 3

TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS

MAY 9

GOPHER CONFERENCE

At Janesville

JWP/PEM 188.5, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue 126, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 94, Blooming Prairie 91, Triton 65, United South Central/Alden-Conger 39, Medford 38.5, Hayfield 28, Randolph 21

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

At Stewartville

Byron 265.5, Stewartville 190.5, Pine Island 107, Kasson-Mantorville 106, Cannon Falls 78, Rochester Lourdes 65, Lake City 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 41

LEO BOND INVITATIONAL

At Faribault

Wisconsin Deaf 116, Minnesota Deaf 47, Metro Deaf 17, Rocky Mountain Deaf 14

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

At Wabasha

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 122.5, St. Charles 113, Rushford-Peterson/Houston 104.5, Dover-Eyota 104, La Crescent-Hokay 98, Winona Cotter/Hope Academy 90, Lewiston-Altura 83, Chatfield 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 69, Caledonia/Spring Grove 58

MAY 8

BIG LAKE INVITATIONAL

Princeton 139, Big Lake 103, Spectrum 102, Parnassus Prep 31, PACT/Legacy 4

LESUEUR-Henderson RELAYS

Sibley East 142, LeSueur-Henderson/MNCS 88, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 67, Lester Prairie 14, Mpls. Roosevelt 6

MATT KERO MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL

At Duluth

Duluth East 165, Hastings 163, Duluth Denfeld 77.5, Duluth Marshall 53, Hermantown 42, Two Harbors 41.33, Proctor 38.83, Cromwell-Wright and Carlton/Wrenshall 28, Moose Lake-Willow River 24, Silver Bay 14.33, Stella Maris Academy 13, Cook County 9, McGregor 5

SIMLEY INVITATIONAL

St. Croix Lutheran 190, Mpls. South 99, Simley 87, Cretin-Derham Hall 77, Hiawatha Collegiate 45, Mpls. North 24

Submit scores and results for boys and girls track and field, boys and girls golf, boys tennis, badminton and adaptive sports to varsityscores@startribune.com.

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About the Author

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

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