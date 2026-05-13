Duluth East 153, Hastings 116, Hermantown 90, Two Harbors 71, Moose Lake/Willow River 65, Duluth Denfeld 45.5, Cook County 43, Cromwell-Wright 42, Proctor 27.5, McGregor 19, Carlton/Wrenshall 12, Stella Maris Academy 9, Duluth Marshall 5, Silver Bay 4
SIMLEY INVITATIONAL
St. Croix Lutheran 162, Mpls. North 147, Simley 100, Hiawatha Collegiate 63, Mpls. South 38, Cretin-Derham Hall 34
MAY 7
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA INVITE
Mayer Lutheran 89.5, Norwood Young America 76.5, Lester Prairie 52, Holy Trinity 3
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