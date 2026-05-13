MATT KERO MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL

At Duluth

Duluth East 165, Hastings 163, Duluth Denfeld 77.5, Duluth Marshall 53, Hermantown 42, Two Harbors 41.33, Proctor 38.83, Cromwell-Wright and Carlton/Wrenshall 28, Moose Lake-Willow River 24, Silver Bay 14.33, Stella Maris Academy 13, Cook County 9, McGregor 5

SIMLEY INVITATIONAL

St. Croix Lutheran 190, Mpls. South 99, Simley 87, Cretin-Derham Hall 77, Hiawatha Collegiate 45, Mpls. North 24

Submit scores and results for boys and girls track and field, boys and girls golf, boys tennis, badminton and adaptive sports to varsityscores@startribune.com.