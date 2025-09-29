Skip to main content
Streaming Thursday: Annandale volleyball faces Delano

Delano has plenty of confidence entering Thursday’s Class 3A matchup at Annandale after sweeping top 4A team Chanhassen last week.

Alex Schuler (8) of Annandale dives for a ball during the State Class AA Volleyball, Girls Tournament quarterfinals, Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com
Annandale has made five consecutive state tournament appearances, including in 2023, seen above. The Cardinals face a big test when they host Delano on Thursday in a match streaming on Strib Varsity. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Annandale’s volleyball team will face its biggest test of the regular season on Thursday when it hosts Delano.

The matchup will stream live on Strib Varsity. Watch it at 7 p.m. here.

Delano is ranked No. 4 in Strib Varsity’s most recent Minnesota Top 25 after sweeping Chanhassen, which was No. 3 in the Top 25 and No. 2 in the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Class 4A poll.

Delano was No. 2 and Annandale No. 9 in Class 3A in the coaches poll released Sept. 21.

Annandale won every matchup against Delano from 2019 to 2022. The Tigers took over in 2023 and have won all three matches in the past two seasons.

The Cardinals have made the past five state tournaments in Class 2A and are looking to maintain the streak after moving up to Class 3A.

Delano has made nine state tournament appearances, including in 2023 and 2024. The Tigers were the Class 3A runner-up in 2023.

About the Author

Star Tribune staff

