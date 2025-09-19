Most people have family trees. Debbie Fritze’s could be mistaken for a coaching tree.

“I’m 71 years old, and my mom said my first football game was on a Friday night when I was 1 year old,” she said. “So I’ve been going to football games for 70 years.”

Her father was Bruno Waldner, a Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach who started Bloomington Jefferson’s program and led the Jaguars to two state runner-up finishes.

Bruno and his wife, Margie, had a son, Tony, and two daughters, Debbie and Patti, who both married football coaches.

Debbie’s husband, Dave Fritze, is also a Minnesota Hall of Famer. He started Eagan’s football program and has run the Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game for 26 years.

“My wife never missed a game ever,” Dave Fritze said. “We had four kids, two of them during the football season. Our last baby [daughter Megan] came to a game when she was three or four days old.”

The Fritze family. Front row: Debbie and Megan. Back row: Joe, Dave, Tom and Dan. (photo courtesy of Debbie Fritze)

Dave’s brother, Mike Fritze, had a long, successful run as Apple Valley’s football coach. When high school rivals Eagan and Apple Valley played back in the 1990s, it served as a de facto Fritze (pronounced Fritzy) family reunion, with a brother on each sideline and up to five sons on the field.

“The announcer was kind of losing his mind because many times it was ‘Fritze tackles Fritze’ or ‘Fritze is intercepted by Fritze,’ ” Debbie said. “It was almost like we were making it up.”