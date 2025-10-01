A new No. 1 team reigns in the Class 2A girls soccer top 10.

Mahtomedi, the 2024 state champion, rose to that spot and Blake reached No. 2 when previous No. 1 Hill-Murray dropped to third.

The Class 2A top 10 includes newcomer Cloquet-Carlton into the 10th spot.

Champlin Park continued its ascent in Class 3A. The Rebels entered the top 10 last week at No. 10 and sit at No. 7 this week.

Three new teams entered the top 10 in Class 1A. Winona Cotter is No. 9, and Breck and St. Paul Academy are tied at No. 10.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Oct. 5.

Class 3A

1. Wayzata (11-0-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Stillwater (13-1-0) Previous poll: No. 2