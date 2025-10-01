Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota high school girls soccer top-10 polls: Week 6

Defending state champion Mahtomedi unseated Blake atop the Class 2A rankings.

Mahtomedi players celebrate with their trophy after winning the Class 2A state championship last season. Something to celebrate in 2025: The Zephyrs have moved into the top spot in the state poll. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

A new No. 1 team reigns in the Class 2A girls soccer top 10.

Mahtomedi, the 2024 state champion, rose to that spot and Blake reached No. 2 when previous No. 1 Hill-Murray dropped to third.

The Class 2A top 10 includes newcomer Cloquet-Carlton into the 10th spot.

Champlin Park continued its ascent in Class 3A. The Rebels entered the top 10 last week at No. 10 and sit at No. 7 this week.

Three new teams entered the top 10 in Class 1A. Winona Cotter is No. 9, and Breck and St. Paul Academy are tied at No. 10.

The statewide poll is conducted by the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association. The next rankings are scheduled to be released Oct. 5.

Class 3A

1. Wayzata (11-0-2) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Stillwater (13-1-0) Previous poll: No. 2

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Minnetonka (10-1-2) Previous poll: No. 4

4. Rosemount (10-1-3) Previous poll: No. 3

5. Woodbury (10-1-1) Previous poll: No. T5

Related Coverage

6. Edina (8-2-3) Previous poll: No. 7

7. Champlin Park (9-0-2) Previous poll: No. 10

8. Eagan (11-2-2) Previous poll: No. T5

9. Chanhassen (10-1-2) Previous poll: No. 8

10. Duluth East (11-2-1) Previous poll: No. 9

Class 2A

1. Mahtomedi (10-1-2) Previous poll: No. 2

2. Blake (11-0-3) Previous poll: No. 3

3. Hill-Murray (9-2-2) Previous poll: No. 1

4. Holy Angels (8-3-3) Previous poll: No. 4

5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (6-5-2) Previous poll: No. 5

6. Minneapolis Southwest (9-2-3) Previous poll: No. 7

7. Mankato East (11-2-1) Previous poll: No. 6

8. Byron (10-0-3) Previous poll: No. 8

9. St. Francis (11-1-2) Previous poll: No. 9

10. Cloquet-Carlton (11-3-1) Previous poll: not ranked

Class 1A

1. Watertown-Mayer (13-1-0) Previous poll: No. 1

2. Providence Academy (11-2-1) Previous poll: No. 3

3. Southwest Christian (11-1-1) Previous poll: No. 4

T4. Esko (9-1-1) Previous poll: No. 2

T4. Rochester Lourdes (11-0-3) Previous poll: No. 5

6. St. Cloud Cathedral (12-2-0) Previous poll: No. 6

7. Heritage Christian (9-3-2) Previous poll: No. 7

8. St. Croix Prep (12-1-2) Previous poll: No. 8

9. Winona Cotter (11-2-2) Previous poll: not ranked

T10. Breck (5-7-2) Previous poll: not ranked

T10. St. Paul Academy (7-5-1) Previous poll: not ranked

Comment

About the Author

Joe Gunther

See More

More From Girls Soccer

Minnesota high school girls soccer top-10 poll: Week 5

Girls Soccer

Here are girls soccer players and teams catching eyes midway through the season

Girls Soccer

Comments